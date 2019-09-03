You, Yes You, Are Qualified to Run for Office (And Here’s Why You Should)

Did you know that men are 60% more likely than women to assess themselves as “very qualified” to run to for political office? We need that to change, stat. If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference, the fantastic, informative book Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office & Changing the World will get you off and running. It’s here to guide you every step of the way.

Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office & Changing the World, by June Diane Raphael and Kate Black, has never been more important. As politicians move to infringe on the rights of women and marginalized groups, more and more women are running for office to push back and demonstrate the true power of the people.

Could you—yes you—run yourself? (SPOILER ALERT: You can!) The book has a handy how-to—”I’m Running for Office, the Checklist” and is packed full of information that will get you up to speed on everything you need to know to start running, including:

The nuts and bolts of deciding where to run and meeting the requirements and filing deadlines

Pro tips on fundraising

Balancing family and campaigning and how running for office can work in your real life

Managing social media

Infographics and profiles of politicians such as Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Lisa Murkowski, plus wisdom and advice from women leaders including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

Not everyone needs to be an Ivy League-educated lawyer to hold office. In fact, we could do with a good deal less of those. Recent members of Congress have worked in education as professors, teachers, counselors, coaches, and more. We’ve had farmers, ranchers, doctors, social workers, ministers, nurses, Peace Corps volunteers, and talk radio hosts. “Their varied professional backgrounds and experiences were assets, not liabilities,” Represent tells us.

“My biggest challenge was to get out of my own way and not to allow insecurities and self-doubt to stand in the way of what I had to contribute,” writes Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley in one of the many inspiring testimonials in the book. But Represent isn’t only here to inspire. It’s a practical, nuts-and-bolts manual to take you every step of the way, from nomination to your new elected office. More than that, it’s funny, insightful, and chock-full of essential knowledge. You’re not going to want to put it down until it’s time to design your lawn signs.

This book makes the perfect gift for the woman who is ready to jump into politics. But just as importantly, this is for that all-star lady in your life that has never considered running for office and needs a little bit of inspiration to realize holding public office is an achievable goal. You know her— the mom who is always volunteering for the PTA, your coworker who tirelessly leads the charge on volunteering and fundraising, the friend who is not afraid to vocalize her passions about various political issues she wants to see change on. Or maybe a gift for yourself, the ever-sharp and savvy Mary Sue reader. You can make a real impact.

Remember: men aren’t waiting, and neither should any woman. Let’s do this.

