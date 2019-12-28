Things We Saw Today: Remembering Stan Lee on His 97th Birthday

Fans and friends of legendary comic book author and geek icon Stan Lee are celebrating what would have been his 97th birthday. Lee passed away in November of 2018, leaving behind an unrivaled legacy that includes such beloved characters as Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and countless other creations. Lee inspired fans not only with his work, but with his larger than life personality and indefatigable spirit.

Today, Stan The Man would have been 97. We’re collecting memories and messages from fans to celebrate his luminous life and legacy, and we want YOU to join us. Click here to share your story and witness how Stan impacted fans worldwide: https://t.co/1A9nqP6Ghd. #StanLeeForever pic.twitter.com/IRG140Ga9h — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 28, 2019

Happy birthday to Stan "The Man" Lee! Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/eoKTepaH4O — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2019

Today Stan Lee would have been 97. What a legend… we owe you a lot. I was honored to paint these 3 images of his iconic cameos in some of our films. @MeinerdingArt did the other Stans you see in this opening montage tribute. Thank you Stan Lee! #StanLee #excelsior #nuffsaid pic.twitter.com/IPWn8Mfdpl — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 28, 2019

On this day in 1922: Stan Lee born. Some of his co-creations: Spider-Man

X-Men

Iron Man

Thor

Hulk

Black Panther

Ant-Man

Fantastic Four

Dr. Strange

Hawkeye

Daredevil

Black Widow

Nick Fury

Inhumans

Capt Marvel

SHIELD

Avengers

Magneto

Dr. Doom

Green Goblinpic.twitter.com/D0YHdUBc4C — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) December 28, 2019

Today I am thinking of Stan Lee on his birthday. A funny and sweet man that always asked me if I was looking for any work- to just give him a call. He said this to me a few dozen times over the years. Never had to but appreciated the offer each and every time. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) December 28, 2019

ACTUALLY, I love the whole "anyone can be Spider-Man" thing Stan Lee supports it and seeing a black kid looking up to Miles as his hero or a girl looking up to Gwen as her hero is the best thing ever. https://t.co/CtQDwx6HYK pic.twitter.com/zmv7nMAgP8 — Ceyhun (@ceyspidey) December 26, 2019

Feliz cumpleaños STAN LEE

pic.twitter.com/sxdRWadmL4 — Donaldo Guevara🇲🇽 (@donaldogf25) December 28, 2019

What are some of your favorite Stan Lee memories?

(via Twitter, image: screengrab via Marvel)

The second season of The Mandalorian is coming at us in Fall 2020. (via Polygon)

A look at the worst, most cringe-worthy video game fashions of the decade. (via Kotaku)

This clever Twitter user found a way to spruce up getting cash for the holidays:

None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well pic.twitter.com/urXVCHtDyW — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019 Did your faves make the list of best comic books of 2019? (via AVClub)

Here are 10 new Star Wars facts from The Rise of Skywalker‘s visual dictionary. (via io9)

Happy Betwixtmas, everyone! We have now entered the Twilight Zone, a.k.a. the 6 days between Christmas and New Year's. Anything is possible. All known laws of human existence do not apply until Wednesday. Best of luck to you all. — Jared Folden (@jaredfolden) December 26, 2019

How is your weekend going Mary Suevians? I’m back from maternity leave, so let’s party!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com