Things We Saw Today: Remembering Stan Lee on His 97th Birthday

Plus Betwixtmas, Star Wars, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerDec 28th, 2019, 5:42 pm

stan lee

Fans and friends of legendary comic book author and geek icon Stan Lee are celebrating what would have been his 97th birthday. Lee passed away in November of 2018, leaving behind an unrivaled legacy that includes such beloved characters as Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and countless other creations. Lee inspired fans not only with his work, but with his larger than life personality and indefatigable spirit.

What are some of your favorite Stan Lee memories?

(via Twitter, image: screengrab via Marvel)

  • The second season of The Mandalorian is coming at us in Fall 2020. (via Polygon)
  • A look at the worst, most cringe-worthy video game fashions of the decade. (via Kotaku)
  • This clever Twitter user found a way to spruce up getting cash for the holidays:

  • Did your faves make the list of best comic books of 2019? (via AVClub)
  • Here are 10 new Star Wars facts from The Rise of Skywalker‘s visual dictionary. (via io9)
  • Happy Betwixtmas, everyone!

How is your weekend going Mary Suevians? I’m back from maternity leave, so let’s party!

