‘Red One’ carpet: Explore the holiday spirit with Chris Evans and the Rock!

We were lucky enough to attend the New York premiere of Red One back in November. And it is a perfect film to watch on Christmas day!

Recommended Videos

The premiere was a Christmas filled event. Everyone showed up in their best holiday outfits. Red and green colored the carpet with snowmen and a giant snow globe at the start of it. It was nice to see Chris Evans channeling his best cozy look and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had on a red suit for the occasion.

The best part for me was seeing Evans on the carpet. We used to be mutuals when he had an X account and he has always been incredibly kind to The Mary Sue. As he was ushered in to the event, I called out to him and when he heard my name, he sweetly came over to give me a hug and thank me for the support. Which given how much fun I found Red One to be, it is easy to support a movie like this.

People were harsh on the film when it was released in theaters but the movie really is a wonderful film to dive into for the holidays. A classic set up of a father (Evans) not being there for his son and the season forcing them to work together is exactly what we look for in these types of movies. It was perfect and action-packed.

Plus who doesn’t love a movie about the lore of Santa Clause? Krampus was even there and we got to see a polar bear whose job it is to take care of Santa. All of it is beyond fun and now you can watch the film from the comfort of your own home.

You can see some of our interviews from the carpet here:

Red One is streaming on Prime Video now!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy