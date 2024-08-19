The two-episode ‘Reasonable Doubt’ season 2 premiere is right around the corner

Hulu’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt is returning for a second season, and its premiere date is just around the corner.

The series follows Jax Taylor (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a successful but flawed defense attorney who enjoys taking on high-profile clients. As she tries to focus on her cases, though, she finds herself distracted by her personal life as she navigates a separation from her husband, Lewis (McKinley Freeman), and her feelings toward one of her past clients, Damon (Michael Ealy). The series plays out like a fast-paced soap opera as Jax has a penchant for dramatic, messy, and sometimes morally ambiguous situations.

Many viewers noted that it has a Shonda Rhimes vibe, which isn’t surprising as creator Raamla Mohamed worked alongside Rhimes on Scandal and learned a lot from the producer and screenwriter. The first season of Reasonable Doubt received highly positive reviews from critics, resulting in a season 2 renewal in early 2023. Now, Hulu is gearing up to drop the second season.

When does Reasonable Doubt season 2 come out?

Viewers don’t have to wait long for Reasonable Doubt season 2 to drop on Hulu. Season 2 of the legal drama has a two-episode premiere set for Thursday, August 22, 2024. After the two-episode premiere, the eight remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. The first two episodes see Jax returning to work sooner than expected after taking time off to try to heal from season 1’s wild finale. She’s forced to return when her best friend, Shanelle (Shannon Kane), finds herself at the center of a court case. Given her personal connection to Shanelle, the pressures and stakes at her workplace are even higher than before.

The season 2 trailer teases the show delving into the topic of domestic abuse, as the court argues whether Shanelle is a survivor who killed her husband in self-defense or a “trophy wife” who killed her husband in cold blood.

With Jax set to tackle the biggest case of her career, Reasonable Doubt‘s season 2 premiere should be filled with plenty of drama and surprises.

