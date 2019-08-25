Raya and The Last Dragon Will Be Disney’s Next Original Animated Feature

JUST ANNOUNCED: Cassie Steele voices Raya and @awkwafina voices Sisu the dragon #D23Expo — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019

At the Walt Disney Studios panel at D23, Disney announced their newest animated feature titled, Raya And The Last Dragon. Some are speculating that this story will be based around the Dragon Empire film that was in production previously. The script is being written by Crazy Rich Asian’s co-writer Adele Lim and so far we know that Raya and The Last Dragon will follow Raya on her quest to find the last dragon. The film will be inspired by Southeast Asia and will combine Disney classics with Hong Kong action films.

Raya will be voiced by Cassie Steele (Degrassi) and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) will voice the dragon, who will be named Sisu.

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

The cast of @DisneyAnimation’s new film Raya and the Last Dragon, @CassandraSteele and @Awkwafina join the filmmakers on stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/2J9um56pwU — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Raya sneak peek is beautiful. “Our world was created by dragons,” says the voiceover. “Before they left they had a gift for the people. A powerful but dangerous gift. One that could save a dying kingdom, or bring it to an end.” #RayaAndTheLastDragon #D23Expo — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

According to Deadline, the footage preview shows lush jungle glistening under sheets of rain and a clinging mist and the voiceover stated: “Our world was created by dragons, before they left they hid a gift for the people. A powerful but dangerous gift. One that could save an entire kingdom or bring it to an end. The question is what will we find? Hope of destruction?”

Awkwafina, when she was brought on the stage, said she likes the way she looks in her magical animated form as the dragon, named Sisu. “That’s me up there,” Awkwafina says while vamping. “I look good right? I like the hair. I look splendiferous.”

First of all, the pre-teen in me is hyped that Manuella “Manny” Santos is going to be in a Disney movie and I’m doubly excited that we are going to get a new Southeast Asian-inspired setting for a film. With Frozen 2 being up next and all the live-action Disney remakes, I was nervous that Disney would be going deeper into sequel territory, but this is super exciting news. Not to mention we have a Malaysian Chinese screenwriter with Adele Lim, working on the film

As someone who grew up loving the magic of Disney movies, it’s just great to see them dipping back into original content and I’m looking forward to seeing the trailer, until then we thankfully have some of the bomb concept art to get us excited for 2020.

(via Deadline, image: Disney/Screengrab)

