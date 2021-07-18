Marcel Theo Hall, better known professionally as Biz Markie, best known for his 1989 single “Just a Friend” passed away Friday in Baltimore at the age of 57. The artist had been hospitalized for complications due to diabetes back in 2020.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement according to Variety.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

￼This has been another heartbreaking moment for hip-hop and many came out online in an outpouring of love and support for Biz and his legacy.

First thing on my mind waking up this morning… I’m gonna miss my guy… 🙏 #BizMarkie pic.twitter.com/pdBy96faCp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

Some words on our friend and collaborator, Biz Markie.

– Mike 📸 by Ricky Powell pic.twitter.com/TNmsuNnxsD — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) July 17, 2021

He’s Biz Markie (the star of the show)

He’s Biz Markie (hard working)

He’s Biz Markie (Mr. Dynamite)

NOBODY BEATS THE BIZ (Rest In Beats) https://t.co/pvHtwbr45W — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 17, 2021

It is truly the loss of an icon.

R.I.P.

(via Variety, image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

