Things We Saw Today: R.I.P. to Hip Hop Legend Biz Markie

By Princess WeekesJul 18th, 2021, 6:35 pm
 

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Biz Markie in recording studio during #TBT Night Presented By Buzzfeed at Mastercard House on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

Marcel Theo Hall, better known professionally as Biz Markie, best known for his 1989 single “Just a Friend” passed away Friday in Baltimore at the age of 57. The artist had been hospitalized for complications due to diabetes back in 2020.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement according to Variety.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

￼This has been another heartbreaking moment for hip-hop and many came out online in an outpouring of love and support for Biz and his legacy.

It is truly the loss of an icon.

R.I.P.

(via Variety, image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

