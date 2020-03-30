Pushing Daisies Cast Came for My Emotions With Tweet-Along of the Show!

Series creator Bryan Fuller took to Twitter with some of the cast and creatives behind Pushing Daisies to tweet along with “Pie-lette,” the premiere episode of the short-lived ABC show. Set around Ned the Piemaker (Lee Pace) and his love of Chuck (Anna Friel), the show has become somewhat of a beacon of hope in the time of social distancing, mainly because Ned and Chuck could not physically touch each other or Chuck would die.

Throughout the rewatch, it was fun to see everyone just watching it together and remembering things about filming the series. (You can see a lot of their tweets collected here by Pajiba.) But it was Bryan Fuller talking about what could have been on the show that really hit hard.

I was but a lonely little 15-going-on-16-year-old when Pushing Daisies started back in October of 2007. I watched the show with my mom, and when I found out it was going to be over after season 2, I cried. To this day, I’m still not over it. Whenever I want to feel things, I just decide to write about how Pushing Daisies deserved better and should have gotten more time.

So, when Fuller took to Twitter to tweet along with the pilot episode, I didn’t expect little tidbits of what could have been filtered in. The fact that Bryan Fuller revealed that the morgue attendant was in love with Emerson Cod and that would have been explored had the show not been canceled is probably what hurt the most.

THE MORGUE ATTENDANT WAS IN LOVE WITH EMERSON COD, WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN FURTHER EXPLORED HAD THE SHOW CONTINUED. #DAISIESDAY #PUSHINGDAISIES — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 29, 2020

Pushing Daisies was, unfortunately, canceled back in 2009, meaning that all these little things that were sprinkled throughout the series were going to play out later on, but we didn’t even have a chance to see it.

Like having Jeannine come back and work at the Pie Hole …

HEY! IT’S @rikilindhome AS JEANNINE! WE LOVED HER SO MUCH, THERE WERE BIG PLANS FOR HER CHARACTER TO RETURN AND WORK IN THE PIE HOLE, BUT ALAS… #DAISIESDAY #PUSHINGDAISIES pic.twitter.com/1jT0SdxDYS — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 29, 2020

I’m just upset that we had something so precious and just … let it go. I don’t think that I’ll ever get over Pushing Daisies being canceled. It was original, cute, ahead of its time (quite literally), and taught us that love doesn’t have to be about human touch, but rather, about how much we care for someone, and right now, in the time of corona, that’s an extremely important message to remember.

I don’t know, I guess now is the time to all find the Chuck to our Neds, or vice versa, and just remember that touching could be harmful to those we love. Also, can we come out of quarantine with a Pushing Daisies reunion planned? Please?

(image: ABC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com