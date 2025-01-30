‘Proving once and for all that she has long been overlooked as an action star’: Meryl Streep escaped the LA fires in a badass way

Meryl Streep is a badass, and her nephew, Abe Streep, wants everyone to know it.

Abe Streep may not be the household name out of the Streeps, but he’s done well for himself too. He’s a journalist with New York Magazine, and he just published an article about how LA weathered the terrible wildfires that destroyed countless buildings and killed 29 people. It’s a well-written piece that covers the survival of both Hollywood stars and the ordinary people who call LA home.

As it turns out, Meryl Streep faced obstacles while evacuating her home, as did so many others. She must have experienced sheer panic as she tried to escape, but at least she got a good story out of it.

“My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit,” Abe Streep wrote in the article. “Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side and drove through their yard to escape.”

It’s a pretty cool story about a pretty cool actress. Streep is beloved for her varied iconic roles, including Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia, and Loretta Durkin in Only Murders in the Building.

All over social media, people sang Streep’s praises for getting herself out of a bad situation. On Bluesky, one user wrote “Validating my long-held theory that you should call Meryl Streep (and not the cops) in an emergency,” while another wrote, “Meryl Streep proving once and for all that she has long been overlooked as an action star.”

Validating my long-held theory that you should call Meryl Streep (and not the cops) in an emergency — Ben (@liztruss.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T17:16:11.213Z

Meryl Streep proving once and for all that she has long been overlooked as an action star. — Andrew S. Kelly (@askellyphd.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T18:49:33.678Z

imagine fleeing a burning city during a first act of a disaster movie type chaos situation and you look over to see a feral Meryl Streep driving her Mini Cooper through a Meryl Streep shaped hole in a giant fence — Ben Mathis-Lilley (@benmathislilley.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T17:00:06.298Z

Speaking of Only Murders in the Building, Streep’s co-star and good friend, Martin Short, is another individual who had to evacuate as the wildfires raged. The article details what happened to him, too. He had already lived through the 1993 LA fires and was fortunate to have his house survive another one. He fled home at his son’s behest, gathering family photo albums along the way, and spent an hour waiting in traffic with other evacuees. Unfortunately, one of his kids sadly lost his home in the end.

It’s been officially confirmed that the wildfires were exacerbated by climate change. Though climate changer deniers were among the people affected by the fires—take far-right shill James Woods for example—Meryl Streep is not remotely one of these. In fact, she lent her voice last year to a PSA for the Sustainable Entertainment Alliance, geared towards getting TV and movies to talk about climate change more. That’s pretty badass as well.

