‘Priscilla’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Leave it to A24 to take the Elvis Presley climate—one that’s seen a marked revitalization thanks to Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann, Matthew McConaughey, and Netflix’s adult animation department—and flip it on its head in a way that not only goes against the grain, as is routine for the studio, but quite literally refuses to let you cast your attention anywhere else.

Such is the case with the latest trailer for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla, the delectably intense biopic detailing the life of Priscilla and her road to becoming a Presley; a road that was anything but smooth, as we audiences will find out before long.

Indeed, if there was ever going to be a bookend to this chapter of Elvis’ cultural resurgence, Priscilla would no doubt be it, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Priscilla about?

Based on the subject’s memoir Elvis and Me, Priscilla examines the life of Priscilla Ann Wagner, who would go on to become the wife of rock legend Elvis Presley. At the time, it no doubt seemed like a relationship to die for from the outside, but Priscilla looks all but ready to lift that particular veil in the most darkly kinetic manner it can muster.

Who stars in Priscilla?

(American Zoetrope/A24)

Cailee Spaeny of Pacific Rim Uprising fame stars as the eponymous subject, while Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi steps into the shoes as the the King himself. Also featured are Dagmara Domińczyk, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Luke Humphrey, Dan Beirne, and Olivia-Mai Barrett.

Coppola directs a script she wrote herself, and also co-produces with Youree Henley (The Lighthouse) and Lorenzo Mieli (The Hand of God).

When does Priscilla release?

(American Zoetrope/A24)

Following its screening as the Centerpiece Selection at this year’s New York Film Festival on Oct. 6, Priscilla will release to theaters worldwide on Nov. 3.

(featured image: A24)

