‘You have bewitched me body and soul’: The most romantic of adaptations is celebrating 20 years!

There is nothing quite as soothing as putting on the Joe Wright take on Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. Since 2005, so many of us have turned to the period piece when we needed a comfort movie and now it is turning 20! Shhhh, I KNOW.

Keira Knightley starred as our beloved Lizzie Bennet, the head strong second eldest daughter of the Bennet family. When her older sister Jane (Rosamund Pike) fell in love with the charming Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods), it forced Lizzie to spend time with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen).

Many of us who love closed off men found our dream guy in Fitzwilliam Darcy. He’s cold, rude, and yet one of the most romantic characters of all time. It is part what makes him the best. Remember when he finally confessed his love for Lizzie in the rain? I’ll never forget it!

To celebrate 20 years of romance, Focus Features is re-releasing the Wright film to theaters in a special theatrical event starting on April 20!

There is something so beautiful about the Wright adaptation of Austen’s most famous title. We all love a regency era tale but there is something whimsical about Wright’s world and getting to see it on the big screen again is going to be special.

May we all find our Mr. Darcy

Being the Lizzie Bennet type is a challenging life. She’s a bookish girl who is smart and independent but does want to find love on her own say. It is an inspiration to many of us who want to find love but also don’t want to change who we are to do it. Mr. Darcy loves Lizzie for who she is, as headstrong as she is, and it is beautiful to watch.

Getting to see Mr. Darcy’s hand flex live on the big screen again is going to be a life affirming experience. Look, you may think you know Macfadyen because of his work on Succession but many of us have been here with him since Mr. Darcy. We’ve been in the trenches!

So make sure to get your tickets to the theatrical experience like no other and bring your tissues. We all will need them.

