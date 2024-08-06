‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Popular crime drama Power Book II: Ghost is off to the races with its fourth and final season currently airing. It’s on a bit of a break right now, but luckily for fans, we know when season 4, episode 6 is arriving!

Power Book II: Ghost was created by Courtney A. Kemp and released on September 6, 2020. The series follows the original Power, which was released back in 2014, co-created by rapper 50 Cent and Kemp. To date, the show still remains one of the most popular shows to air on Starz network. The story revolves around Tariq St. Patrick, a man who’s trying to juggle protecting his family and discarding his father’s legacy as an infamous drug dealer. But sometimes that trick is easier said than done.

As reported by Decider, season 4, episode 6 of Power Book II debuts on September 6 on Starz network. Yeah, you’ve got a good wait ahead of you. This season finale is broken up into two parts, with the first part having ended on July 5th.

Spoilers for season 4 below.

Season 4 takes off on the immediate repercussions of Monet Tejada’s manipulation and orchestration of the murder of Lorenzo Tejada. Monet has also been playing chess games with her own family relations to try to curry power and favor. Monet’s near-death experience leads to secrets being revealed and a shocking twist of events. Only time will tell how these events will shape the future.

You can currently watch Power Book II: Ghost on platforms such as Starz, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Roku with ads.

