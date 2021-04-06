The Pose Final Season Trailer Succeeded in Making Me Cry, Thanks

FX’s new trailer for the third and final season of its hit series Pose looks to be the best of them all. Seriously, it made me cry tears of joy at being back at the House Evangelista. But it also pulled at my heartstrings at what Bianca, Pray Tell, and the rest of the cast are going through and how this show is going to tackle the rise of the AIDS epidemic while staying true to who they are as a family.

The Ryan Murphy, Brad Fulchuk, and Steven Canals drama is set to premiere Sunday, May 2nd. It will treat fans to two back-to-back episodes and a seven-episode run. The season as a whole will be completed on Sunday, June 6. The legendary family that we’ve come to know and love will be flashing forward to 1994, where ballroom feels like a distant memory.

According to the FX logline:

In the final season of Pose, time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love and a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens.

Pose continues to feature the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles. The landmark series made and continues to make TV history when it comes to inclusion. And it also continues to put a much-deserved spotlight on trans and queer communities, people living with HIV/AIDS, and Black and Latinx people.

The trailer for the final season of Pose is made sadder by the fact that when Canals initially pitched Pose, he saw the show running for five seasons. But pandemic woes have changed the world and the TV industry as we know it. And it’s important to remember Canal’s words when the final season announcement dropped as a reminder of the greatness that is FX’s Pose:

“It was a very difficult decision for us to make but this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story that we wanted to tell, the way that we wanted to tell it.” Canals continued. “Although we know you’ll be sad to see the show go, this season will be filled with all of the love, the laughter, and tears that you have come to expect from the Evangelista family. I, along with my television collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love.”

Pose has changed the landscape forever, and we can’t wait to see what trans, LGBTQ, or POC content rises as this show is put to rest.

