‘PLEDIS PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS’: K-pop fans are outraged over lack of security for SEVENTEEN’s Jun

This isn’t the first time that SEVENTEEN members have been stalked. In the past, PLEDIS revealed online that SEVENTEEN had their safety compromised during tours.

In 2022, members of SEVENTEEN had their information traded, sold, and bought by fans. Some had even invaded their privacy by visiting their homes. At the time, a statement was made by PLEDIS, which warned fans about having their fan club membership stripped from them if they engaged in stalking, doxxing, and inappropriate behavior. PLEDIS also claimed that if the actions were unlawful, fans could be held liable with civil or criminal penalties.

Unfortunately, none of these warnings stuck. A crowd of Sasaeng (obsessive) fans were caught taking pictures of Jun from SEVENTEEN at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Many Carats (SEVENTEEN fans) were concerned for Jun’s safety and were rightfully furious. Jun had no bodyguards with him, and his location may have been leaked to the group of stalkers.

The photos snapped of Jun were eerie. He was wearing a mask, a clear signal he didn’t want to attract unnecessary attention. He wasn’t posing for any of the photos or encouraging people to take them, either. It’s obvious Jun didn’t want to be bothered at that moment.

Normalized stalking

Although this is uncomfortable to watch, it is commonplace among big artists and idol groups. To clarify, the fact that this is common doesn’t excuse this behavior. Nonetheless, it is an ongoing issue among K-pop idols and other celebrated artists—Chappell Roan recently spoke out about this issue, too. It’s partly because the record labels or entertainment companies fail to provide enough security for their artists.

This incident is what led Carats to trend #PLEDIS_Protect_Jun on X/Twitter. They want PLEDIS to take action to protect their artists. A statement and a few threats won’t be enough this time around, and PLEDIS has the means to hold stalkers legally accountable.

Jun is NOT anybody! HE IS A PART OF SEVENTEEN!! He is YOUR ARTIST that you should be protecting!! Providing a body guard for him won't push you into bankruptcy!!



DO YOUR JOB AND PROTECT YOUR ARTIST‼️#PLEDIS_PROTECT_JUN#PLEDIS_PROTECT_YOUR_ARTISTS

The issue runs deeper than asking PLEDIS to provide further security, however. Fans should learn how to respect their favorite artists’ privacy. SEVENTEEN doesn’t owe these fans their attention 24/7. It’s sinister that a whole group stalked him, and likely indicates that they knew security around him was weak. It’s a dangerous situation to be in, and though Jun is unlikely to speak up on this issue, something needs to be done.

