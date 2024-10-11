‘Please read the room’: Fans are unimpressed by Jessica Chastain’s feud with JetBlue

Hurricane Milton is currently devastating Florida and the death toll stands at 11 thus far. So, if there was one thing people didn’t want to hear about, it was a rich celebrity complaining about something relatively minor. Sorry, Jessica Chastain, you may have misjudged this one.

It all started when Chastain made a dispute with airline JetBlue very public. As reported by news.com.au, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain that JetBlue’s entertainment system hadn’t worked on a recent flight and she had only been refunded $15 for the inconvenience. “Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit,” Chastain wrote. “My flight was US$1500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you. Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit.”

Is that really worth complaining to a million people about, though? She got her money back for the broken entertainment system. Surely, that was all she could reasonably ask for. But Chastain pressed on. When JetBlue contacted her on X, Chastain posted a private exchange between an anonymous JetBlue employee and herself.

“The flight attendants issued the $15 each for the TV outage,” said the representative. Chastain responded, “I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband. There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer.”

She received the answer, “I understand. The $15 you received is flight credit. I am sorry there is not more I can do.” And you know, she would have been wise to leave it there, because fans on X weren’t impressed. Chastain must have soon realized how the post made her sound because she deleted it, and with it went most of the raised eyebrow responses. However, news.com.au reports that one of them read, “Jessica I love you but please read the room,” and honestly, that sums up the whole situation very nicely.

There’s a time and place for complaining about broken entertainment systems and this isn’t it. Plus, Chastain is wealthy! $1500 may be a lot to other people, but surely not her. Her net worth is reportedly in the millions and she’s also married to a millionaire, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. Why turn this into such a big deal?

The funniest thing about Jessica Chastain complaining about only getting a $15 refund for the in-flight entertainment not working on her Jet Blue flight is that she was flying with her husband.



Is 6 hours together that horrible that you lose it over not having movies to watch? — Ruth Kapelus (@RuthKapelus) October 10, 2024

Chastain just needs to remember to bring a book next time. We’re willing to give her points for not flying in a private jet, though.

