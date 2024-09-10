Persona 3 Reload is a time capsule of the mid-2000s. But on top of the nostalgia, this classic RPG has more stories to tell with its DLCs.

The good news for Aigis lovers is that she’s getting her own DLC! Space and time have been distorted. The members of SEES will be stuck on March 31 as they make their journey through the Abyss of Time. It’s like Tartarus but with a different name.

You’ll be playing as Aigis to discover the truth of this time loop in the upcoming DLC. You don’t have to wait any longer, because Persona 3 Episode Aigis—The Answer—will be available on September 10, 2024. For Xbox players subscribed to the X-Box pass, you can redeem and keep Persona 3 Episode Aigis for free. If you don’t have an Xbox pass, the latest Persona 3 DLC can be bought for $34.99 for the PlayStation 5 and on Steam.

Did we just see Joker?

Nobody expected Aigis’ DLC to feature Joker from Persona 5 Royal. He isn’t a playable character, and instead, we see the SEES fight Joker in what’s assumed to be the Abyss of Time. Is this another case of, if you don’t die a hero, you live long enough to become a villain?

When Episode Aigis was announced, Atlus captioned their post on Twitter with, “Redo the past, or move forward?”

Maybe the answer is somewhere in between—you’ll have to move through the past in order to know how to move forward.

