People are JUST finding out that Chloë Grace Moretz is gay despite having a girlfriend for years

It turns out it’s not public knowledge that Chloë Grace Moretz is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Moretz has been a Hollywood household name since 2010, earning praise for her roles in Kick-Ass, Carrie, and more. Though she is only 27 years old, she has been acting ever since she was seven and has spent the majority of her life under the spotlight. Despite the cameras and the paparazzi, Moretz has done a fantastic job of keeping her private life, well, private.

However, it appears there are some things she has kept under wraps, including her sexuality and relationship.

Chloë Grace Moretz publicly comes out as gay via Instagram post

On November 2, 2024, Chloë Grace Moretz took to her Instagram account to reveal she voted for Kamala Harris for this year’s presidential election. She explained her reasons why, stating that with Harris as president, women would have more authority over their own bodies.

She then added that, as a gay woman, she believes the LGBTQ+ community needs more protection and that Harris will be able to provide that. In her post, Moretz urged her followers to practice their right to vote.

Moretz stating she is a gay woman in her post was a shock to many. For some, this was the first time they heard the young actress was queer and praised the actress for her honesty.

But is this really the first time Moretz has signaled she is gay? Long-time fans of the actress know she has been linked to a woman for years, which means she could have been out for quite some time now!

Chloë Grace Moretz rumored to be dating Kate Harrison

Since 2018, Moretz has been linked to model Kate Harrison. While she has never publicly confirmed the relationship, the two have been photographed on supposed dates on numerous occasions. In 2022, she confirmed with I Newspaper that she was in a long-term relationship but did not name-drop her beau.

Though she has never confirmed their relationship, there have been signs. Moretz has shared some photos featuring Harrison on Instagram, with one of the most recent posts being from May 2024.

Some believe the two are engaged after Moretz was seen with a diamond ring during a Louis Vuitton party in March. Us Weekly revealed that Moretz has a thin gold ring that she wears alongside her diamond ring, which caused people to wonder if the two had already tied the knot.

As of this writing, it is unknown if the two are engaged or married.

