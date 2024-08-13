Peacock drops the first teaser trailer for its new satanic panic thriller series

The teaser for Peacock’s new original series Hysteria! is causing a stir with its promises of a Satanic Panic thriller and a guest appearance from Bruce Campbell.

The phenomenon known as the “Satanic Panic” first gained traction in the United States in the 1980s, as widespread panic broke out over allegations of Satanic ritual abuse. Citizens nationwide became convinced that there were Satanic cults abducting children or raising them to partake in Satanic rituals, such as human sacrifice. Numerous cases and trials arose from allegations of Satanic ritual abuse during the moral panic, each of which was found to be unsubstantiated, such as the McMartin preschool and West Memphis Three trials.

Over the years, many TV shows and movies have tackled the Satanic Panic, including Stranger Things season 4. Now, Peacock’s Hysteria! is the latest show to take viewers back to the 1980s Satanic Panic.

What to expect from Peacock’s Hysteria!

On August 12, Peacock dropped the first official teaser for Hysteria! The series is set to premiere exclusively on the platform on October 18.

The trailer captures the 1980s setting, opening up to a picturesque suburban neighborhood. Inside one home, a housewife dances to music as she sets the microwave and puts away dishes. However, the idealistic image quickly shatters when the lights and microwave start flickering. Upon studying the flickering microwave, the woman is horrified when her reflection in the mirror abruptly shifts to the reflection of a demonic face before returning to her reflection again.

Although the teaser is fairly cryptic, the synopsis sheds more light on the Satanic Panic mystery at the show’s center. It reads:

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Modern Family star Julie Bowden stars as Linda Campbell, the woman seen in the teaser, who also happens to be the mother of one of the heavy metal band members. Emjay Anthony (Chef) stars as her onscreen son, Dylan Campbell. Horror veteran Chiara Aurelia, who previously starred in Gerald’s Game and Fear Street, has been cast as fellow teen misfit Jordy. Mad Men‘s Anna Camp will appear in Hysteria! as Tracy Whitehead, a religious mother who plays a key role in the Satanic Panic sweeping through the small town. Meanwhile, the Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell will star as Chief Dandridge.

Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13) portrays a fellow police officer, Officer Olsen, while Fear the Walking Dead‘s Garret Dillahunt portrays the town Reverend. Rounding out the cast are Nolan North as Gene, Nikki Hahn as Faith, Elijah Richardson as Cliff, Kenzii Curtis as Spud, Milly Shapiro as Ingrid, Jessica Luza as Cassie Dandridge, Kevin Saunders as Gilbert, Jennie Page as Abigail, and Jessica Treska as Judith.

Writers and executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman teased that the central fear in the series is shared between parents and children, stating:

Hysteria! is about both sides of that generational fear. It’s about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart — and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet. Our hope is that parents and children (of the appropriate age, of course) can enjoy the chills, the laughs, the music, and the heart of Hysteria! together. Growing up is scary. So is parenting.

So far, Hysteria! has an intriguing premise and strong cast, which bode well for its quality. It will be interesting to see what direction it goes in with the Satanic Panic and whether there genuinely is something supernatural at play.

