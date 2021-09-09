This Promare x Pawsonify Collection Releases the Burning Soul of Our Pets

So.

There’s a company offering officially licensed anime-themed pet accessories.

Pre-Orders NOW OPEN! 😻⁠

Naruto, Inuyasha, Boruto, and Chummy Chum Chums pet accessories now available!

Pets: Haechi & Mia & Timber & Bean⁠

📷 @bitsphotography⁠ pic.twitter.com/Yo3DppeciE — Pawsonify (@Pawsonify) September 2, 2021

My time is now.

Pawsonify was founded by Vensy March, who started making cat collars back in 2018. Along with March is the company president, Kevin Cheung, along with April Bermel and Frances Locke (who are in charge of operations). Illustrator Kelly Yoo is the talent behind the art on the website and the printed material with Anthony Vincent taking care of the photography.

Pawsonify exists to enliven the relationships between pets and their geeky humans. We seek out beloved anime and games, capture the spirit of those stories and characters in our designs, and transform them into comfortable and durable pet accessories that your pet can wear every day. Our team of pet lovers works out of a small production facility in California where virtually all of our products are assembled on site.

Speaking of photography here’s a peek at their latest collection and a chance to melt over more fluff nuggets.

🔥 #Promare x Pawsonify 🔥 We love Promare and you will too! Partnering with @gkidsfilms on this collection for dogs and cats. See this iconic movie in theaters Sept 16th and 19th! 🎥 Find a theater: https://t.co/uufypa9I9m

🛒 Find a collar: https://t.co/BW2Ljc9saM pic.twitter.com/ufpRVzW0ze — Pawsonify (@Pawsonify) September 8, 2021

Listen. I know my cats have no idea what Promare is, but one of my black cats definitely embodies Lio Fotia.

If you’re like me you discovered Promare through anime Twitter back in 2019. The anime movie was only released in select theaters at the time, and those who got to see it came together to celebrate a fire-fighting himbo and a blond with bad bitch energy. The film is a visual explosion with fun characters, fantastic battles, a kick-ass soundtrack, and some surprisingly relatable messages.

When I finally did get to see it I understood why anime Twitter loved it so much, and why it really is one of those movies you should see for yourself if you get the chance.

Ever since its initial release, you’ll see it being re-released in theaters every now and then. Such is the case this month. Promare will be coming to theaters on September 16th and September 19th courtesy of GKIDS, and to celebrate, Pawsonify has collaborated with GKIDS to offer the perfect accessories for your pets.

(Note: the movie is also on HBO Max if you aren’t comfortable with movie theaters at the moment)

The Promare collection includes collars, leashes, and pet tags that fit the aesthetics of the film. From Lio’s pink and blue flame vibes to Galo’s firefighter soul, each item looks like it came out of a pet shop in Promepolis. The prices of each item can vary depending on the size you need (shout out to those of us with thick-necked fur babies). I especially love that the item descriptions come with a size chart and tips from the company so you can figure out what would be best for your pet.

While Promare is the newest anime offering from Pawsonify, it’s definitely worth it to explore the site to look at the other items they have available. Yes, you too can collect your good boy’s poop with an Akatsuki Pop Bag Dispenser when you go out on walks.

You can also turn your cat into everyone’s first anime husband, Sesshomaru.

Announcing official Inuyasha pet wear! ⁠

Only at https://t.co/WK47tgnFAO⁠

Is your furbaby more of a Kagome, Sesshomaru, or Inuyasha?⁠🤷🏻⁠

Pets: Shimi & Arya⁠

📷 @bitsphotography Final product subject to minor changes, final approval in process. pic.twitter.com/kaEL2n7Opp — Pawsonify (@Pawsonify) September 2, 2021

The estimated ship date for the Promare collection is September 30th. You can preorder your item (or items) of choice right over here.

