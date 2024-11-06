Paul Rudd is keeping young voters hydrated at polling stations in Pennsylvania

Whilst the world has been focused on who is leading in the polls one friendly superhero has been helping out those voting. Actor Paul Rudd has made an appearance at polling stations in Pennsylvania to provide hydration to voters waiting in line proving once again that he’s Hollywood’s sweetheart.

As voters turn out in the hundreds of thousands across the United States for election day, so too has Rudd. However, voting wasn’t all he had in mind. Rudd has been spotted at Temple University and Villanova University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania handing out water to those still waiting in line. Voters were treated with a sight of the star as he walked around encouraging and supporting the democratic process.

Images and videos have been shared across X, causing #PaulRudd to trend on a day where most of the trending hashtags are focused on the results and the candidates. The actor’s surprise stunt even made its way onto the news, with MSNBC following him with a camera. When asked by a reporter why he was out, Rudd responded, “I just wanted to give people water. You know, they’re waiting in line for a long time and it’s a wonderful thing, these young people are out here voting.”

did not have saying the words “Paul Rudd just showed up” on my @msnbc bingo card tonight. pic.twitter.com/rfAtlUNf2C — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 5, 2024

Some voters were waiting in lines for upwards of two hours, so a beverage would have been much appreciated, especially one handed to them by the magnificent Rudd.

BREAKING: Paul Rudd has made a surprise appearance at Villanova handing out water and snacks to students that are waiting in line to vote on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/J87BOIpIPP — Ryan Hartnett (@ryanmhartnett) November 5, 2024

It wasn’t just those waiting in line that had their heart warmed by Rudd’s actions, but by those witnessing it online too.

Paul Rudd showing up at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to bring students water while they were getting ready to vote made me so happy!



He's a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/5KQSKbPv5O — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) November 5, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Rudd has gone out of his way to bring some cheer to a somewhat somber event. At last year’s election, he donned his mask (given the pandemic) and handed out cookies to those who were waiting in the rain.

2020 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀2024

paul rudd ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀paul rudd

handing ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀handing

cookies ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀water

to the voters ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀to the voters#Election2024 pic.twitter.com/b1YLxdrorr — ً? (@ruddcomfort) November 5, 2024

Though he didn’t appear to be endorsing any one candidate whilst handing out water, donning only a plain sweater and jeans, Rudd has endorsed Harris. Can’t say we are surprised in the slightest.

paul rudd says "please vote" pic.twitter.com/DuTnx35xcV — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 5, 2024

Stunts like this are just one of the reasons we love Rudd so much. Bringing a little joy and fun – and refreshment – to a day that has divided the country so strongly is such a Rudd move.

