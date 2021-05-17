The Owl House is one of my favorite new shows on the Disney Channel, along with Amphibia, and it is coming back finally, Saturday, June 12, at 10 AM EDT/PDT, but fans also get another piece of good news. Disney Channel has picked up a third season of the animated fantasy series The Owl House. According to Deadline, season three will be composed of three 44-minute specials.

I love The Owl House, and I am so excited to see how this story continues. For those who don’t know, the show is about a young human named Luz who ends up arriving in the magical Boiling Isles and tries to learn to be a witch. It gets dangerous. Also, very gay.

(via Deadline, image: Disney)

Attack The Block is officially returning: “It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.” (via Deadline)

Joel Greenberg, a former friend/ ally of Rep. Matt Gaetz has formally pleaded guilty Monday to multiple federal charges. (via Politico)



Actor Ludi Lin calls out the new Lord of the Rings series for having a lack of Asian representation. “It’s going to be difficult to justify building a ‘huge world’ without any characters that look Asian.” (via CBR)

Leigh Bardugo talks about Shadow and Bone coming to life and taking over Netflix. (via The Guardian)



Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]