Wow Owen Wilson Is Joining the Disney+ Loki Series

Owen Wilson is an iconic actor who has blessed our screens for years, and now, he’s heading to the smaller screen to take on our favorite God of Mischief. According to ComicBook.com, Wilson’s role in the Disney+ Loki series is going to be kept under wraps, but apparently it is a key role, and honestly, that’s fine. I’m more interested in the idea of Owen Wilson being in a superhero show.

The same can also be said about Twitter. In the lead up to the news, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis got everyone excited by posting a series of tweets about something happening with Marvel, and then when it was revealed that it was Owen Wilson’s casting, everyone went from “we’re getting footage of WandaVision or Loki” to everyone pulling out their favorite “wow” jokes.

I can’t wait to see the reaction to this one 👀 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 31, 2020

Live look at my notifications: Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow

Wow — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 31, 2020

And then obviously the jokes on Twitter were very much the same.

OWEN WILSON IS IN THE MCU WE WON https://t.co/01V2x84lHo — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) January 31, 2020

Now that Owen Wilson has reportedly been cast in the Loki series I can’t stop thinking about this. Tom Hiddleston as Owen Wilson as Loki. pic.twitter.com/aRf9oY6cgL — Cade Grimm ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) January 31, 2020

Owen Wilson has been cast in Marvel Studios’ ‘LOKI’ coming to Disney+! pic.twitter.com/KjXZlvEgCr — Inside the Backlot 🎬 (@InsideBacklot) January 31, 2020

owen wilson is the hero the mcu needs — anna (@KingTHiddy) January 31, 2020

<extremely Owen Wilson voice>

Wooooow https://t.co/bdeNrTsRuJ — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 31, 2020

Now, please enjoy my series of instances where Owen Wilson can say “Wow” in the Loki series. You’re welcome.

When Loki does something using his magic for the first time:

If Owen Wilson gets to go to Asgard:

The hammer comes flying past and Thor appears, catching it and throwing Owen Wilson off-guard:

The world is the Loki show’s oyster. Don’t let us down, give us the Owen Wilson content we need to give us hope.

Thinking about it, though, was this an Easter Egg in Avengers: Endgame?

In all honesty, I guess I would consider myself part of the “Owen Wilson hive.” He’s an incredible actor, despite his now meme-like level of fame, and having him in a Marvel property is definitely going to bring a new level of humor to it. Loki is certainly going to be interesting, and I can’t wait to see who Owen Wilson is going to be playing. Can we get Luke Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in something and then it’s just crews of brothers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

