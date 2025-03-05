Over 350K Canadians want Elon Musk’s citizenship revoked

You know how there are a lot of people who don’t like Elon Musk or the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the United States?

Recommended Videos

Turns out that’s not the only country that hates him. America’s gentle neighbor to the north (for now) has an official petition in the works to snatch away Musk’s Canadian citizenship the same way he snatched jobs from hard-working Americans. Petition e-5353, initiated by a citizen named Qualia Reed from British Columbia, has even found backing from Democrat MP Charlie Angus. Angus said he’s “never seen anything” like the petition and that “people are really angry, and people are coming together to defend their democracy.”

It asks Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to revoke Musk’s passport along with his coveted citizenship. As of this writing, it sits at 361,000 signatures. Per the petition, Musk has “engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada; … used his wealth and power to influence our elections,” and “become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.”

Citizenship can be revoked in Canada for fraud, such as when someone lies on an immigration form or misrepresents themselves. People can also renounce their Canadian citizenship for $100. Musk was born in South Africa and has dual citizenship to both Canada and the United States. He acquired his Canadian citizenship through his mother Maye, who was born in Saskatchewan.

The petition is unfortunately more of a form of protest than an actual legally binding document. It may or may not even be seen by the government, depending on whether they decide to have a spring election. Musk has gotten on everyone’s bad side, Canada and otherwise, by somehow becoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s right-hand man.

Musk does have history in Canada. He came to the country when he was 17 years old in 1989, reportedly with about $2,000 Canadian and a suitcase full of books. He worked on a farm owned by a cousin of his mother in Saskatchewan, and later worked at a lumber yard in Vancouver. He also attended college in the country, at the Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. He even lived in Toronto for a while.

It seems that Trump’s continued insistence that America is somehow going to absorb Canada as the 51st state, and Musk’s lack of pushback on that point, has not helped Musk’s standing in the country. Add to the mix Trump’s recent 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and you have a recipe for discontent all around.

In retaliation, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “ripping up Ontario’s contract with Starlink,” worth a reported $68.12 million. Starlink is a internet delivery company operated by satellites and run by the Musk-owned company SpaceX.

“It’s done, it’s gone. We won’t award contracts to people who enable and encourage economic attacks on our province and our country,” Ford said, adding that no U.S.-based companies will be able to get government contracts from now until the foreseeable future. Ford added that it was “ironic” how Musk went to a Canadian university and he’s still “attacking the country” that gave him the opportunity of an education. In response to the petition, Musk tweeted that “Canada is not a real country.” Think about that for a second. Musk seems to have, because the tweet was deleted soon after.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy