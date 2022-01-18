Comedy fans, rejoice! Our patience as we’ve waited for the comedic return of Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi onscreen together has been worth it, as the teaser trailer for Our Flag Means Death has dropped! The series follows pirates who are trying to be gentlemen while doing their piracy and stars Darby as Stede Bonnet, the captain of a ship just trying to do right by his crew (including talking about their feelings on things).

The series, which is created by David Jenkins, also stars Taika Waititi as Blackbeard—ehich, for someone like me, is a treat. Both Darby and Waititi came crashing into my life with What We Do in the Shadows, as well as in Flight of the Concords. So, the two joining together to bring real-life pirates to life? It is a dream come true.

Our Flag Means Death feels right in par with the rest of Darby and Waititi’s work together. Their comedic timing makes them shine in everything they do, but there is just something so fun about how they approach these outlandish comedies. Playing actual pirates Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet with a comedic twist just feels like the perfect fit for both of them, and the series looks wildly fun!

We don’t get much of Waititi’s Blackbeard, but I will settle for this teaser trailer of Darby in a fun little jacket until the series comes out. My comedy-loving heart is so full, and getting to see Darby captain a ship is going to be a ship-tastic time!

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

UPDATE: The seven A.V. Club workers in Chicago have decided to take their union-contract-protected severances rather than move to L.A. without a cost-of-living adjustment. A statement from the union (1/X): pic.twitter.com/IOUwuR0TWn — Onion Inc Union (@OnionIncUnion) January 18, 2022

At least J.J. Abrams didn’t get his way with destroying Coruscant. (via ComicBook.com)

4 Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests available via USPS https://t.co/oijnLzNOK7 pic.twitter.com/tyHqUIHFTs — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 18, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe is set to play Weird Al Yankovic in a film for Roku. (via Variety)

I’m about to save spiderman pic.twitter.com/gWGdKw2SSb — the tragedy of macnate (@natetella) January 18, 2022

