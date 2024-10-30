Our favorite superhero podcasters are back with a new show titled ‘Phase Hero’

The beloved team behind the superhero podcast Phase Zero is back, reuniting for a new show titled Phase Hero.

Brandon Davis, former host and producer at ComicBook.com, is launching the new show, which will go live following the season finale of Agatha All Along. He will be joined by his former Phase Zero co-hosts, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak. The podcast team gained prominence on ComicBook.com‘s Phase Zero, becoming many Marvel fans’ go-to for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news. Throughout the show, they exchanged theories, conducted exclusive interviews, and speculated on the MCU’s future. Not only did they offer intriguing entertainment insight, but listeners also enjoyed their dynamic and chemistry. Hence, many were disappointed to learn the show was ending, with one Reddit user, AlphaX808, commenting, “I’d love to have them start their own podcast together.”

Now, the Phase Zero team has officially confirmed they are returning with their own podcast.

Phase Zero team returns with a new podcast

Phase Hero is set to premiere on October 30, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST. Listeners can catch the premiere on Davis’ YouTube Channel. New episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays. The press release states, “Each episode will explore the latest titles, characters, and moments from the ever-expanding universes and franchises in superhero films and television.” Davis hopes the show will be about more than just creating content, stating he wants to build “a community that shares in our love for the stories and characters that shape our lives.”

Additionally, the show promises “insightful discussions” and a “welcoming environment for all fans, whether they are seasoned enthusiasts or new to the genre.” Over the course of his career, Davis has consistently produced excellent content that seeks to engage rather than just inform. His passion for entertainment news has garnered him a following of over 336k on X and spawned a nearly decade-long career at ComicBook.com. Meanwhile, his co-hosts are all experienced journalists with varying areas of expertise. Together, they provide a well-rounded and talented quartet capable of building yet another successful superhero podcast and community.

