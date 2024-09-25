Our biggest Oscar contenders after TIFF: The Substance, Emilia Perez and more!

With a ton of great movies having premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, we’re breaking down our picks for the biggest Oscar contenders.

The Substance Has a Ton of Buzz

By far, the film with the most buzz right now is The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Following a world premiere at Cannes, The Substance migrated to Toronto and stunned audiences, typing for the People’s Choice Award with The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan. The Substance is likely to generate lots of buzz around award season for Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Life of Chuck, adapted by Flanagan from a Stephen King short story starring Tom Hiddleston, though phenomenal, may only receive a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Anora Is About Star-Crossed Lovers

Among other films that stunned audiences was Anora, a story about star-crossed lovers from the US and Russia directed by Sean Baker. Viewers were extremely touched by lead actress Mikey Madison, and esteemed film critics call the Palme d’Or-winning film a shoo-in for Best Picture at the Oscars. Based on Robert Harris’s novel, Edward Berger’s Conclave is definitely in the running for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score, Best Director, and numerous acting nominations with this all-star cast and fantastic storytelling.

Emilia Perez Is an Audacious Musical

As much as we may be rooting for France’s Oscar submission, Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, starring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon, this audacious musical most likely won’t cut 2024’s awards slate. Despite its heart, themes and impressive performances, this disjointed story doesn’t quite meet the mark. However, Germany’s Oscar bid, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, may certainly shine during this year’s award season with its highly topical themes and familiar framing.

Queer Puts Daniel Craig’s Acting Skill on Display

Luca Guadagnino’s Queer has shown a spotlight on Daniel Craig’s acting chops; we may very well see a singular nomination for Best Actor out of this unique tale. Pamela Anderson is a marvel in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola; this reemerging icon may get an Oscar nod for her superb comeback despite the film’s mediocre and divisive reviews.

The Wild Robot Is a Great Animated Movie

As for animation, The Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders, and Piece by Piece, directed by Morgan Neville, offer very different stories and animation styles, yet both could be in the running for Best Animated Film at the Oscars. The Wild Robot follows a more conventional structure and story to earn the win, and Piece by Piece, offering a nuanced idea of animation and its many purposes, could also snag a Best Documentary nomination.

