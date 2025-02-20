Oscar nominee Brady Corbet has a brutal reality check for the Mandy Moore finger-pointers

Brady Corbet shared what many don’t realize about celebrities: They don’t have as much money as you think they do. Sorry, Google lied to you.

Recommended Videos

Corbet was on Marc Maron’s podcast and shared the harsh reality that faces a lot of celebrities you know and love. He said that he and co-writer Mona Fastvold made no money on their last two projects and that the award season buzz for The Brutalist has made it so he cannot work during it, keeping him from making money. “I’ve spoken to many filmmakers with films nominated this year who can’t pay their rent.” he told Maron.

This is a fact that became known when Mandy Moore shared a GoFundMe for her family after the Los Angeles wildfires. Critics online began questioning whether Moore was helping her family and she took to social media to share that whatever net worth people think she has isn’t necessarily accurate.

“And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic,” she wrote at the time. “Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them,” Moore added. “We just lost most of our life in a fire too.”

She ended the post by writing “Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

What we constantly see with celebrities is the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Rarely do we get to understand the business side of things. It’d be so easy for people to mind their business but that is rarely the case. If people can attack famous people, they will. But stars like Corbet and Moore and even Chappell Roan are calling the industry out.

It’s a sad reality

The entertainment industry, just like any other, has its issues. The reason we had the WGA and SAG strikes were to protect the rights of creatives and at the end of the day, it wasn’t a perfect solution. Actors have to work to be part of SAG (same with writers writing for the WGA and so on and so forth). Those unions provide health insurance and resources for these creatives but they also don’t always have their next job lined up.

It is why these bigger pay checks are important because it could be years between projects. So a $3 million dollar pay day spread out between 5 years of work isn’t that much at the end of the day. Not to mention paying representatives and teams.

We only see stars on the red carpet in free outfits given to them by fashion houses and think that they live a life of luxury. For some, that is true. But not for everyone. So Corbet and Moore speaking out against the idea of what celebrities have is important. The “net worth” Google search includes homes and assets and so when you’re talking about someone’s finances, you don’t know everything and I hope their stories make “fans” think before they comment on someone’s worth.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy