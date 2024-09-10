With so many murders happening in their building, you’d think Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) of Only Murders in the Building would’ve moved by now!

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for OMITB season 4!

For three seasons now, the residents of this fancy-shmancy Upper West Side apartment building have not had a moment’s respite from being suspects in a string of shocking homicides. Must be tiring! We’re on season 4, and now, more than ever, living in The Arconia has gotten even more dangerous. The fresh dead body that Oliver jokingly hoped would drop in time for them to do a new podcast season happens to be Charles’ beloved friend and lifelong body double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). But it gets worse, because if the intended victim was Charles, then this has hit much closer to home than ever before.

(Hulu)

From the bunch of clues that season 4 has given us so far—like the notes that were found on Sazz’s desk and the message in blood, Jan’s (Amy Ryan) revelations about what Sazz was up to, Charles’ own conversation with his Sazz hallucination, and the Westies—and if we carefully examine the events of season 3 right before Sazz was shot, there’s one clear dynamic that emerges. Sazz was not only Charles’ body double on screen, she was looking out for him, and by extension for Oliver and Mabel—since the first case because there was something more sinister at work than just the killer of Tim Kano.

Sazz dated Jan, and she managed to keep her and any danger she posed away from Charles, much like a stunt double is trained to handle life-threatening stunts that an actor has no training or knowledge of. She even told Charles that she was well-connected on the ham radio, and there was chatter that Charles’ life was in danger—that someone wanted him dead. Sazz had a knack for saying things that you could take as a joke, but she did mention she had keys to the trio’s apartments, and that there was a possibility that there was another killer in the Arconia.

In that case, could Sazz have been the one living in the Dudenoff apartment and keeping a watch on Charles and anyone else who was watching him? Or, could she have been trying to infiltrate whatever bizarro situation the Westies have got going, because of that picture we see in Vince Fish’s apartment? (The woman looks tall, like Sazz!) When Oliver and Mabel go into the West Tower, there’s a poster that exhibits a clear dislike for the movie about the podcast and aims to stop it from happening. Could this be because something sinister was happening at the West Tower and they didn’t want cameras and more outsiders who could stumble upon the truth?

(Hulu)

More importantly, is Sazz really dead or is she only pretending to be? We haven’t seen the body yet. Could she have faked her death as part of some bigger plan to out the killer? So many theories about this season; guess we’ll have to wait and watch which one of them comes true because we’ve still got a lot of episodes to go and some more new characters to meet. But one thing is clear—the last two episodes that aired just make you love Sazz even more. She really did look out for Charles, didn’t she? And this makes it imperative that our trio solve her murder!

When will there remaining episodes of Only Murders in the Building be out?

This season, like previous seasons, will have 10 episodes, three of which are out. Here’s when the remaining episodes of season 4 are expected to release.

Episode # Episode Name Release Date 1 “Once Upon a Time in the West” August 27, 2024 2 “Gates of Heaven” September 3, 2024 3 “Two for the Road” September 10, 2024 4 “The Stunt Man” September 17, 2024 5 TBA September 24, 2024 6 TBA October 1, 2024 7 TBA October 8, 2024 8 TBA October 15, 2024 9 TBA October 22, 2024 10 TBA October 29, 2024

So grab your detective hat and gloves, and let’s get to the murder board to crack this case wide open!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy