The final panel of One Piece chapter 1123 had a lot of dialogue going on. But essentially the final line of the chapter is one that One Piece fans have been waiting to hear since the Little Garden arc ended 24 years ago: “Onward to Elbaf!!”

Spoilers up through One Piece chapter 1123 ahead!

We’ve known this moment was likely coming, ever since Dory and Broggy surprised us all by showing up on Egghead. But damn, it feels good.

That final panel, in the foundation part of my brain, almost overshadowed the rest of the chapter. But the rest of the chapter was still a big deal: we found out why and how that epic broadcast was possible. Turns out, it had been created two days prior and was indeed meant to be triggered upon Vegapunk’s death. Because Vegapunk, Shaka, and Pythagoras knew the Navy was coming to kill them and that York betrayed them.

They simply erased their memories to reduce the possibility that anyone would find out about the broadcast before it happened and would try to stop it. To be honest, the memory erasure feels unnecessary to me, especially since their brains were already on “stealth mode,” whatever that is. But better safe than sorry, I guess!

Onward to my dream!!

For weeks now, the Straw Hats have been in one of two ships attempting to depart from Egghead. But plenty of obstacles—namely, the Five Elders in terrifying monster form—have kept them from being able to set sail. Now, both the Thousand Sunny and the Giant Pirates’ ships are sailing side-by-side. It’s happening. Egghead is over. The Straw Hat Pirates are finally heading to Elbaf.

Now, whether or not we see the shores of Elbaf next chapter isn’t guaranteed. There’s usually a bit of an “intermission” between arcs—antics on the boat, a few chapters about what’s been going on in the outside world. And yet, Egghead is unique because during Vegapunk’s broadcast, we’ve caught a glimpse of almost every character in the dang series. On one hand, there’s a lot to explore with the fallout there. On the other hand, that could be an excuse to jump right into Elbaf.

Ominously, the one set of characters we did not see was Kid or any of his crew. Remember, we have seen the shores of Elbaf before, because that’s where Shanks, Dory, and Broggy “destroyed” the Kid Pirates. I’m so darkly curious about how Luffy will react when he inevitably finds out about what happened when the Straw Hats arrive at Elbaf.

But Usopp’s so freaking happy, and I’m so excited to see him so happy. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what happens next. Chapter 1124 of One Piece will drop on the Shonen Jump app around 11 AM ET / 8 AM Pacific on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

And I am begging you now more than ever—anything you see before Sunday is a leak. Please, for the love of Elbaf, refrain from posting about it on social media until Sunday. Please.

