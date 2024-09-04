One of the hottest movies of the 21st century is now streaming on Netflix

Loosely based on the teenage experiences of Channing Tatum, the Magic Mike trilogy is revered as one of Steven Soderbergh’s more unique works, its combination of sensuality and social commentary being the crowd-puller.

The film, which holds an impressive 78% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie was added to the streamer’s catalog on September 1, and fans will now be able to enjoy the origins of Michael “Magic Mike” Lane’s (Channing Tatum) story, which eventually culminated in 2023’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The film features a multi-faceted cast with diverse artistic backgrounds, including a professional wrestler and a stand-up comedian. Here’s the cast in full, along with the characters they play:

Channing Tatum as Michael “Magic Mike” Lane, a male stripper who’s been in the industry for six years

Alex Pettyfer as Adam “The Kid,” a young stripper who Mike takes under his wing

Cody Horn as Brooke, Adam’s sibling, and Mike’s love interest

Olivia Munn as Joanna, Mike’s former love interest

Matthew McConaughey as Dallas, Mike’s boss, and the club owner

Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Richie, a stripper at the club

Matt Bomer as Ken, a stripper at the club

Adam Rodriguez as Tito

Kevin Nash as Tarzan

Gabriel Iglesias as Tobias

Riley Keough as Nora

Betsy Brandt as Banker

The movie follows Mike, a stripper in his mid 20s who harbors the dream of saving enough money to start his own business through a series of oddball jobs. He is a star stripper at Xquisite, performing with other men with similar dreams. He takes young college dropout Adam under his wing at Xquisite, but things get out of hand when the teenager falls for the excessive lifestyle of drugs and partying.

Magic Mike was a major critical and commercial success, drawing in rave reviews and making north of $167 million at the box office against its $7 million budget. Tatum’s performance was well-received, as he broke out of typecast college jock roles with the film and opened up a pathway for himself to work in films like Foxcatcher and Hail, Caesar!

