Things We Saw Today: Olivia Wilde Hangs With Baby Yoda and We’re Jealous

Imagine being Olivia Wilde: you’re not only a gorgeous movie star, but thanks to Booksmart you’re now a critically acclaimed director. And according to a new interview, you’re also one of the select few who get to party with Baby Yoda. This woman is living the life.

In an interview on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch yesterday, Wilde discussed hanging out on the set of The Mandalorian while her husband Jason Sudeikis was filming a cameo in the series. Wilde said of the shoot, “It was the coolest set I’ve ever been on. I was freaking out … The technology that they have innovated in order to create The Mandalorian is really exciting. It’s a whole other level. What Jon Favreau has brought to the table is a whole new technology … It’s a whole new process. It’s so cool. And when I saw that Baby Yoda, I went over and played with that thing for too long.”

Wilde also expressed interest in directing an episode in season 2, saying “Oh, that’d be great. I would love it. I would absolutely.” And while she’s not attending the Golden Globes tonight, she is rooting for her Booksmart stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, who are each nominated (Feldstein for Booksmart and Dever for Unbelievable).

Wilde really knocked it out of the park with her debut feature film Booksmart, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. give this woman a bigger budget and a franchise already!

(via Variety, image: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Surprising no one, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is closing in on $1 billion at the global box office. (via BoxOfficeMojo)

Rumor has it the new season of Clone Wars is premiering next month on Disney+. (via AVClub)

Here’s a first look at The Batman filming in London:

Running down the Thames today and see this! 👀#Batman #Gotham #Thames #London #Filming #movies pic.twitter.com/KAaqQRi8zg — JordanLee🎬 (@100Jordanlee) January 5, 2020 Did you know that TROS fave Babu Frik is voiced by Shirley Henderson, the woman who played Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films? Well now you do. (via Collider)

The Avengers Campus is opening up shop at Disneyland this summer, and all we want is a churro shaped like Thor. (via Disney Parks Blog)

Best of luck to everyone returning to work tomorrow: Me trying to figure out what I actually do at work after two weeks off #backtowork pic.twitter.com/PcRKR77ihH — Amelia Salter (@Amelia_Salter) January 2, 2020

Are you tuning in to watch the Golden Globes tonight? Be sure to follow along with us as we live-tweet the show!

