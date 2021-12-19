Things We Saw Today: ‘The Old Guard’ and ‘Hades’ Take Home Hugo Awards

Last night, the winners of the 2021 Hugo Awards were announced at DisCon III in Washington D.C., hosted by the World Science Fiction Convention. Winners included Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard, which won for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form and the series finale of The Good Place, which won the same category in short form.

But perhaps the biggest news of the evening was the special category Best Video Game, the second time ever the category has been presented (and the first time since 2006). Supergiants’ Hades took home the honors, where players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he attempts to escape from the Underworld to reach Mount Olympus.

Supergiant creative director Greg Kasavin posted his thank you speech on Twitter, writing “Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn’t able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I’m grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did!”

Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I'm grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! pic.twitter.com/S9bfSp1i8H — Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) December 19, 2021

Fellow award winners are listed below:

Best Novel: Network Effect

Best Novella: The Empress Of Salt And Fortune

Best Novelette: Two Truths And A Lie

Best Short Story: “Metal Like Blood In The Dark”

Best Series: The Murderbot Diaries

Best Related Work: Beowulf: A New Translation

Best Graphic Story Or Comic: Parable Of The Sower

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form: The Old Guard

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form: “Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place

Best Editor, Short Form: Ellen Datlow

Best Editor, Long Form: Diana M. Pho

Best Professional Artist: Rovina Cai

Best Semiprozine: FIYAH Magazine Of Black Speculative Fiction

Best Fanzine: nerds of a feather, flock together

Best Fancast: The Coode Street Podcast

Best Fan Writer: Elsa Sjunneson

Best Fan Artist: Sara Felix

Best Video Game: Hades

Additionally, the Lodestar Award For Best Young Adult Book went to Ursula Vernon’s A Wizard’s Guide To Defensive Baking. And the Astounding Award For The Best New Writer went to Emily Tesh (Greenhollow Duology).

(via DisCon III, image: Supergiant Games)

Queer fans are not happy about Star Wars Eclipse. (via io9)

Our pal Lyra Hale interviews Guillermo del Toro on Nightmare Alley. (via Remezcla)

All your favorite kid actors are now starring in Hallmark Christmas movies. (via IGN)

This kid won outfit of the century #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Obom4ILK0q — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) December 18, 2021 The Lord of the Rings trilogy turns 20, still can’t buy ale. (via Polygon)

Cars with X-Ray vision? Like my deductible is covering THAT. (via Nerdist)

Everyone looked amazing at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. (via THR) My favourite bit of Marvel films is where you sit through nine minutes of credits to watch a five second clip of some guy stepping through a doorway and saying "It's me, Blorko." — Matthew Castle (@mrbasil_pesto) December 18, 2021

Only 6 more shopping days until Christmas, Mary Suevians! Stay safe out there!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]