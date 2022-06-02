Oh No, Pikachu is Having a Hard Time With Lifting Weights!

It’s a rough time out there. The news cycle, among other phenomena, is bad. It’s so rough right now, it’s even a rough time for Pikachu. Very much like me, Pikachu has apparently felt the need to try to work off some Pandemic Winter (Version II) weight because they feel self-conscious in shorts or a swimsuit. But, alas, Pikachu is a squish. Pikachu cannot lift weights. Pikachu, instead, gets squished.

This tragic — but, let’s face it, quite funny — tale was told in one photo on Twitter by Out of Context Pokemon, an account dedicated to brazenly presenting Pokémon-related photos and videos… well… out of context. A lot of their content is taken from the games and anime, but occasionally they hit on photos of real-world scenarios which are also ridiculous. For years now, I’ve found Out of Context Pokemon to be a consistently delightful timeline cleanser (I’d also recommend Pokemon Center Reviews in this very specific Twitter sub-genre). It has long been one of my favorite Twitter accounts. In fact, I’ll give you a few more while we’re hanging out.

when i com home and make hte spagheti pic.twitter.com/bYF6jZSKPP — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) May 8, 2022

Anyway, the account urged fellow Twitter users not to help the distressed Pikachu, because “he deserves it.” It’s common knowledge that you should never try to lift weights without a spotter, but still, I very much doubt such a squish deserves such a fate. The bar’s right on his windpipe, after all. Although, to be honest, I’m not certain I could help even if I tried.

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

