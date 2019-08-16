Long-Rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi Show for Disney+ Reportedly Finally in the Works

Get ready for some news that might make you perk up and say “hello there,” because Star Wars is reportedly working on finally giving fans an Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Ewan McGregor is in talks to return to the role for a brand new set of adventures, most likely set between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Given that the push for an Obi-Wan standalone project has been happening for years, it’s exciting that there’s finally something happening with another tale about the Jedi Master.

McGregor was one of the best actors in the prequel trilogy, and Obi-Wan has always been a rich part of the Star Wars mythos. The last time we saw him was as a guest in an episode of Star Wars Rebels, where he got one of his most interesting moments in canon. (I’ll refrain from spoiling.) We know how Kenobi’s story ends, and that he probably doesn’t leave Tatooine in between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, which begs the question of what story a series could tell that hasn’t already been told.

There was a Legends book about Kenobi’s time in the desert, which I have not read yet but is supposed to be an excellent addition to the Legends lineup. Personally, I’d love to see Kenobi done in the style of Logan, in terms of it being a rich character study and a final bow for the character, even if he doesn’t die in that exact project. Kenobi aiding a child as they face off against Hutts and other Tatooine dangers? I’d love that.

But personally, I’d much prefer the show going for a more mystic approach. Kenobi is last seen in the prequel trilogy learning that Qui-Gon Jinn, his former master, has learned how to keep consciousness going after death. The show could delve into Kenobi’s journey towards becoming a Force Ghost, or even be set after his demise, giving flashbacks to Kenobi throughout his life. They could delve into those good Force mysteries and find an interesting framing device there to tell all different stories about the character.

It’s worth noting that The Hollywood Reporter has said McGregor is only in talks for the role. It’s likely we won’t get an official announcement until next week at D23, at the earliest, if it all works out. Still, I think this is cause for excitement. What stories do you want to hear about Kenobi? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Lucasfilm)

