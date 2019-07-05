Obadiah Stane Still Keeps Hurting Tony Stark Even After His Death

**Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home.**

Obadiah Stane was brilliantly portrayed by Jeff Bridges in Iron Man, but he died by the end of the movie. That doesn’t mean his actions aren’t still having repercussions on those close to Tony. The last we saw of Obadiah, both Pepper and Tony fried him while in his Iron Monger suit. He was dead and gone and has pretty much not been a problem for the Stark crew for the entire run of Tony’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That is, until now. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, one the characters wants revenge on Tony Stark and Stark Industries. Why? He was fired by Stane simply for not being as intelligent as Tony. His response when Obadiah yelled at him for his inability to replicate Tony’s technological achievements is that he’s … just not Tony Stark, and he ends up without a job because of it.

I will say that what’s funny about this movie is that all these people have grudges against Tony Stark, a man who hands-down didn’t remember them when he was alive. Pepper Potts and Happy Hogan, though? They should at least recognize some of them.

What’s the worst part about it is that Tony isn’t there to get their anger; Peter is. While not outright stated, it’s clear that they are going after the “Avengers” because of their hatred of Stark, but it’s even worse because they’re targeting the one Avenger he saw as his son.

So Obadiah Stane, a man who betrayed Tony worst of all, is somehow still a source of pain for his name. Tony did nothing in this instance other than come up with the technology for his Iron Man suit, but it was Stane who threw Tony’s name in this technician’s face. (I think his name is Ben or Brian? Does me not caring about him make me Tony Stark? Probably.)

It is funny that, in the grand scheme of the MCU, these are the bad guys that Peter has to face after Tony’s death—those who held a grudge against the eccentric billionaire.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

