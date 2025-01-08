nosferatu
Nosferatu Tok is the place to be!

Published: Jan 8, 2025

If you wish you could have more Nosferatu in your life, you’ve gotta get on the Nosferatutok. You know, the side of TikTok where everyone is talking about the Robert Eggers movie.

A movie that is decidedly not funny has ushered in a sea of memes on social media. With people dressed like Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok, TikTok is just filled with people making unhinged posts about the movie. Did I think I needed to see someone dressed like Count Orlok dancing to Gracie Abrams? No I did not and yet it is now all I can think about.

The TikToks are creative because who thinks about dressing up like a vampire and dancing on an app?!

@bequietjoe

count orlok said it from the coffin

♬ som original – gigi

Others got a bit creative with their posts and brought together two 2024 films together. Did you want to see two different Count Orlok’s singing “Defying Gravity” at each other from Wicked?

@ikickflipmyipad

@darby⋆｡°✩ #nosferatu #lilyrosedepp #defyinggravity #nosferaTWO #scary #talent #singing #voiceactor #2025

♬ original sound – sammmayyyboyy

Honestly, if you want to just laugh, literally go on the Nosferatu hashtag on TikTok and have a field day. My personal favorite is this one where they use my favorite Fleetwood Mac song to talk about how Count Orlok is.

@babyghuleh

his only huzz was ignoring him #fyp #nosferatu

♬ original sound – ☾⋆｡? °✩

Look, if you want to have a serious conversation about how people are consuming art and media in the modern era, we can. But I also love that a bunch of people went to see a vampire movie on Christmas and this is what they all came out of it wanting to create.

Because there are moments in the movie that are kind of funny to poke at. Like the fact that Count Orlok had to clarify that his “three nights” does include the night he first visits cause many of us would be a bit confused.

@thiswasironiciswear

made me giggle #nosferatu #fyp #foryoupage #film

♬ original sound – thiswasironiciswear

We’ve had Dracula from Bram Stoker as a piece of literature since the 1800s. So yes, we like to have a little bit of fun with the vampire lore it brought to us all.

