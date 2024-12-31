‘Nosferatu fans, you’re cooked’: Oh boy here it is, the worst ‘Nosferatu’ take

It is a tale as old as time: We wait and eventually the absolutely worst take of them all appears. It happens often with movies and now Nosferatu‘s time in the sun is here. And this take really takes the cake. What a way to end 2024!

The new adaptation by Robert Eggers brings to life the story of Dracula we know well. Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) uses Ellen’s (Lily-Rose Depp) sadness to form a bond with her. Her own desperation leads to their relationship, one that many (myself included) see as a sexual desire within Ellen that is repressed by the society she lives in. The undertones of the film itself and this story are ones that many have unpacked throughout the years.

So tell me why this random woman who preaches about religion on TikTok is calling all the people who are captivated by vampires and the sexual undertones therein “perverts”? Girl, where have you been? So many of us want to sleep with vampires. We have made multiple movies and shows about it! Don’t even get me started on the books!

Mustardseedhannah on TikTok wrote “If you saw Nosferatu and enjoyed it, please recognize the fact that you share a psychological profile with very real sexual predators.” She went on to write “many of you are seriously perverted (confused).” The caption for the video says: necrophilia is as demonic as it gets.

Girl, it is not that deep. It is a movie about Dracula. Let’s be actually serious here. To say that enjoying a vampire story, one that is arguably not a romance, makes you have the make-up of a sexual predator is such a reach, I am surprised you haven’t fallen off the cliff. Pushing Christianity on movie goers continues to be baffling.

You shouldn’t have seen Nosferatu at all, girl!

Personally, if I was THIS into Christianity, I wouldn’t go see a movie where the title character hates crosses. Famously so. But that’s just me. Clearly, Mustardseedhannah didn’t get that memo. What is also frustrating is this idea that we have to shame people for enjoying very normal things and make them feel weird about it. Saying that someone who enjoys a vampire movie is akin to a sexual predator does nothing but hurt your cause.

There are very real sexual predators in this world. People who enjoy vampire romance stories are not part of the problem! What truly boggles the mind is that she seemingly considers Ellen’s act at the end of the film NECROPHILIA. They are not, in fact, having sex. Ellen calls Orlok to her as a trick, allowing him to drink her blood and trapping her with him until the sun rises. They’re not sleeping together. Even if they were, he’s not dead! Vampires are famously undead.

Every movie that has sexual undertones has someone logging onto social media trying to tell everyone else how they should interact with said media. What if, hear me out, you mind your own business? If I chose to enjoy a vampire movie, it means nothing to you! Go watch Veggie Tales or something.

