No, ‘The Respect For Marriage Act’ Will Not Legalize Same-Sex or Interracial Marriage

On November 28, the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a vote of 61-36. Though it already passed the House, it has to go back quickly before the Republicans gain control in January so that President Biden can sign it into law. Because our collective expectations for politicians are so low, many are cheering this as a win. However, this is act is not going to fully legalize same-sex and interracial marriage as it’s being touted.

Before we get into this watered-down law, let’s quickly recap how it came about. Everything is linked to the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturning Roe v. Wade via the Dobbs decision in July 2022. Months before it was official, a SCOTUS leak argued against many privacy protections and signaled the end of legal reproductive healthcare for millions. These protections are the basis of many laws in the last century. This includes citations like major rulings on sodomy laws (anal sex, but broadly used to outlaw same-sex relationships), miscegenation (sex between people of different races), and the use of contraception.

When Roe actually fell a few months later, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in an opinion that the decisions of Griswold (contraception), Lawrence (non-procreative sex), and Obergefell (same-sex marriage) should be reconsidered. Also, our legal system is built on precedence. Imagine it links a game of Jenga where the lowest blocks are old court decisions, and the highest are newer ones. When SCOTUS overturned Roe, they pulled from the bottom of the stack. Those bottom blocks support everything above it. This now throws almost everything that cited Roe can now be called into question, and Roe was protected by earlier precedence of right-to-privacy laws and five constitutional amendments.

What does The Respect For Marriage Act do?

This bill does a few things, good and not so good. The first thing it does is repeals the so-called Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) of 1996, which defined marriage as one man and one woman. This legislation was largely chipped away at in 2013, but like we saw with Roe, it’s still important to put it down in writing as it would go into effect immediately following an overturning of Obergfell.

Then, this new bill gives national recognition to these unions and allows people to go to trial if these rights are infringed. The only major change is that it explicitly says “two,” therefore solidifying the statutes not supporting polygamy. Because only the worst examples of polygamy are aired on TV, this is unsurprising.

The most important aspect of this new law (to those already married or with the means to travel for marriage) is that it’ll ensure that if (really, when) Obergfell and/or Loving fall, every state is required to recognize your marriage. The only possible exception would be that if you married in a state where the union was illegal pre-SCOTUS decisions, and that state never codified protections after, it’s unclear if those marriages would still be recognized.

The last pages of the roughly four-page document are dedicated to religious exemptions. This is probably why certain groups and sects of religions are not totally against The Respect for Marriage Act. If you’re wondering why the Mormon church (which doesn’t allow same-sex couples to hold hands at Brigham Young University) and Utah’s senator (Mitt Romney) would support this publically, well, some former Mormons have ideas as to why.

Where do we go from here?

This is not happening in a vacuum, but at the same time, talking about racism, homophobia, and transphobia are being vilified by the most watched cable news broadcasts and most viral videos online.

I’m in too much of a privileged position in many respects to say Congress is better off doing nothing and going back to the drawing board, especially when we saw inaction following the gutting of abortion protections. However, The Respect For Marriage Act is pathetic, and they need to do more. This doesn’t even resemble a band-aid solution. A band-aid solution would be making marriage legal regardless of gender, sex, race, and ethnicity. Elected officials need to buck up and take action.

