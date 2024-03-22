More Stars Check Into a Swiss Retreat for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2

Season two of the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers is taking shape and adding exciting new cast members to the ensemble drama.

Nicole Kidman will return as ethereal being-slash-business woman Masha Dmitrichenko. Masha is the leader of health and wellness resort Tranquillum House, a spa that promises to transform and heal all who enter … by any means necessary.

Based on the 2018 book of the same name by Lianne Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers first premiered on August 18, 2021, exclusively on Hulu. In addition to Kidman, the show starred Melissa McCarthy (who also executive produced with Kidman and others), Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Zoe Terakes, Tiffany Boone, Melvin Gregg, and Bobby Cannavale.

The show wasn’t a huge critical success, yet it still became the most-watched Hulu Original ever on the very day it premiered. Perhaps that’s why the streamer decided to create a second season that extends beyond the source material, similar to HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies. That show, which is also based on an eponymous novel by Moriarty, is currently heading into its third season.

Who will check into the wellness retreat for Season 2?

As with season one, the 8-episode second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will begin with, you guessed it, nine perfect strangers checking into Masha’s newest resort, a posh retreat in the Swiss Alps. Each of these guests will arrive with lots of baggage, and we’re not just talking about the kind made by Louis Vuitton. Using a number of controversial (and downright illegal) methods, Masha and her team will work their magic to help her guests overcome their pasts and embrace their futures.

This season, Kidman will be joined by Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Undeclared War), and Lucas Englander (Transatlantic). On March 21, 2024, Deadline reported that three more big-name celebrities will also get some unconventional healing in the next installment of Nine Perfect Strangers. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Mark Strong (Shazam!), and Lena Olin (Chocolat) have signed on as well, although their characters are being kept under wraps for the time being.

When will season 2 release?

Character information isn’t the only thing Hulu is keeping mum about! While we know that the show’s location will shift from California to Switzerland, we don’t know a thing about our new nine strangers’ storylines just yet. We also don’t know when we can expect season two to arrive on the streaming service, but we can hope it follows the season one pattern of a summer release. We’re pulling for mid–late August 2024, but we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, all 8 episodes of season one of Nine Perfect Strangers are currently streaming on Hulu.

