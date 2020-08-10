comScore

Nikki Haley Has Some Very Stern Words for Popcorn Delivery

By Vivian KaneAug 10th, 2020, 2:59 pm

Nikki Haley looks aggreavated.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina/former U.N. Ambassador/former Boeing board member has found a way to fill her time since leaving all those positions: Demanding to Speak to the Manager online.

Haley took to Twitter Monday morning to complain about and publicly shame a company called The Popcorn Factory. Haley had apparently ordered popcorn for her nephew’s birthday and was upset that the company had missed their delivery day twice. “First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again,” wrote Haley, who just last month wrote an article decrying “cancel culture,” calling it “un-American.”

During Haley’s time in the Trump administration, her only job seemed to be defending Donald Trump 24/7. She never contradicted or criticized him then and she hasn’t since leaving politics–not on any of his inhumane policies, not on his relationship to dictators, and not on his disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But late popcorn? That’s something she has some words for.

A lot of companies, especially smaller companies, have let customers know that during the pandemic, shipping might take longer than usual. Most people know that and hopefully they’re understanding. On top of that, Donald Trump has been working to decimate the United States Postal Service and small businesses have been hit hard. Popcorn Factory uses the USPS for some of their deliveries so if Haley wants to tag someone in her tweets, maybe it should be Trump.

Haley’s tweet has rightfully been ratioed into oblivion. If her nephew is anything like the rest of us, that should bring him more joy on his birthday than even popcorn.

