Nikki Haley Has Some Very Stern Words for Popcorn Delivery

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina/former U.N. Ambassador/former Boeing board member has found a way to fill her time since leaving all those positions: Demanding to Speak to the Manager online.

Haley took to Twitter Monday morning to complain about and publicly shame a company called The Popcorn Factory. Haley had apparently ordered popcorn for her nephew’s birthday and was upset that the company had missed their delivery day twice. “First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again,” wrote Haley, who just last month wrote an article decrying “cancel culture,” calling it “un-American.”

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020

During Haley’s time in the Trump administration, her only job seemed to be defending Donald Trump 24/7. She never contradicted or criticized him then and she hasn’t since leaving politics–not on any of his inhumane policies, not on his relationship to dictators, and not on his disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But late popcorn? That’s something she has some words for.

Nikki Haley. Tougher on a popcorn delivery service than she is on a president whose failures have led to mass American death. https://t.co/kYLlvqppNl — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 10, 2020

Nikki Haley, tougher on Popcorn Factory than she was on North Korea or Russia pic.twitter.com/kezKibEtX7 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) August 10, 2020

You seem angrier at Popcorn Factory than you do at Trump, whose genocidal narcissistic negligence has thus far taken 162,000 American lives, 45 million American jobs and human dignity. That’s been dead since it started squatting in the Oval in 2017. Popcorn or Putin’s bounty? Hmm — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 10, 2020

Nicky Haley- Russia is our friend. Also Nicky Haley- WE MUST DESTROY THE POPCORN FACTORY!!! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 10, 2020

A lot of companies, especially smaller companies, have let customers know that during the pandemic, shipping might take longer than usual. Most people know that and hopefully they’re understanding. On top of that, Donald Trump has been working to decimate the United States Postal Service and small businesses have been hit hard. Popcorn Factory uses the USPS for some of their deliveries so if Haley wants to tag someone in her tweets, maybe it should be Trump.

Listen, there is something going on with @USPS. I run an e-commerce company. Many of my colleagues and I have experienced massive slowdowns and an unprecedented amount of lost packages. I’ve never seen anything like this in 15+ years. I’m not an alarmist…but something’s up. — Lira (@LoudmouthLira) July 25, 2020

My sister-in-law has worked at USPS for years. She told me she’s never seen anything like what’s going on now. No overtime, so mail backed up. Morale sinking. Terrible. — Norberto Barba (@Orsonb63) August 3, 2020

You’re blaming Popcorn Factory for shipping delays? It appears they use the USPS, which is currently being dismantled by the GOP. Being ravaged by a pandemic doesn’t help either. Nice try. pic.twitter.com/Te1o7wcmpn — MizFrizz ❄ (@MizFrizz) August 10, 2020

I dare you to post the tracking number here. My guess is that the USPS is at fault here because Trump is cutting funding to sabotage our elections, and not the Popcorn Factory. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 10, 2020

Hey Nikki, last week I came back to my office in the evening to see the mail that had been delayed for the next day, including at least a half dozen prescription medications So I dunno, tell your #disappointednephew how fortunate he was to not be waiting on glycerol or something https://t.co/lyClHFDl5C — Letter Carriers for Antifa Chapter President (@DingusJMcGee) August 10, 2020

Haley’s tweet has rightfully been ratioed into oblivion. If her nephew is anything like the rest of us, that should bring him more joy on his birthday than even popcorn.

before Nikki Haley used #DisappointedNephew in a tweet this morning to try to speak to the manager of a mail-order popcorn company, only 13 people had ever used that hashtag on twitter, most of whom were also trying to speak to the manager. just an insanely good hashtag — james 🐎🔫 (@buffalocialism) August 10, 2020

Every morning I check out the #DisappointedNephew hashtag to catch up on the latest shattered boys and today did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/VW5zurzaFU — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) August 10, 2020

