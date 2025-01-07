Nikki Glaser and Adam Sandler end up with the best joke of the Golden Globes!

Even though she might not’ve snagged the Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy, Nikki Glaser absolutely knocked it out of the park as first-time host of the 2025 ceremony. Amid all her jokes about Ozempic and Timothée Chalamet’s facial hair (or lack thereof), however, one rose above the rest.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is earning praise for her quippy yet classy turn as host of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, which was an undeniably strong start to Awards Season (i.e. big wins for Demi Moore, Shōgun, Emelia Pérez). It’s hard to believe that a woman has never (never??!) hosted the ceremony solo, and after last year’s Jo Koy snafu, we should probably never allow a man to take on the job ever again. Plus, Glaser had nine different outfit changes throughout the night. That’s right, nine—a man could never!

Now that we’ve established that Glaser was the real star of the evening, the internet has already determined her best joke. And unsurprisingly, it has to do with a comedic great: Adam Sandler, who was nominaster in the same category as Glaser for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television with his Netflix special, Adam Sandler: Love You.

‘A-Timothée, A-Chalamet…’ the internet agrees; Nikki Glaser and Adam Sandler’s riff wins best joke of the night

Again, Sandler and Glaser didn’t take home the gold (the honor went to Ali Wong for her comedy special Ali Wong: Single Lady), but they created one of the evening’s most viral moments during Glaser’s opening monologue. Glaser, while shouting out some of the nominees, shined the spotlight on Timothée Chalamet, who was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of folk icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

“Actually, your name sounds like something Adam Sandler would say. Chaloomayy…” she joked, mimicking Sandler’s iconic voice. “A-Timothée, A-Chalamet.” Glaser then got Sandler himself to join in on the fun—”Can I get a Chalamet?”—to which he 100% returned that energy.

Nikki Glaser just did an Adam Sandler impression of Timothée Chalamet's name…and then got Adam Sandler join in lol#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/p1BOnbgR9u — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

It was a harmless, lighthearted jab that Sandler seemed more than happy to participate in—a far cry from last year’s ceremony and that particularly cringe-induing moment Jo Koy roasted at Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, among other things. Users on X (Twitter) seem to agree, with one viewer writing, “This was the best part of The Golden Globes….I was laughing so hard.”

This was the best part of The Golden Globes….I was laughing so hard ??‍♂️? — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) January 6, 2025

love how adam sandler was just down to do it ? — ??????? ????? (@saylesssavage) January 6, 2025

That moment was pure comedy gold—Nikki knows how to keep things light! And yes, Kylie absolutely nailed her look tonight. #GoldenGlobes2025 — Jasdev Singh 5055 (@5055Jasdev) January 6, 2025

Let this be a lesson to the A-list comedians out there that you don’t have to be “edgy” to be funny and make an impression at the Golden Globes. After all, A) we’ve already seen that misfire, badly and B) Ricky Gervais has, was, and will probably do it better. Glaser and Sandler’s viral moment has already been clipped and GIF-fed, and it’s really the cherry on top of what’s been a truly spectacular year for Chalamet. Anyway, Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet buddy comedy, when?!

