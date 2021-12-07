As someone who has a cat named Benjamin Wyatt, this delights me. Nick Offerman is joining the cast of The Last of Us as Bill, proving that this HBO show continues to be made for just me. The recasting comes from Con O’Neill having a scheduling conflict, so Offerman will star as Bill instead, alongside Murray Bartlett as Frank.

The news broke on Variety, and Offerman will join the impressive cast of Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and more. And frankly, Offerman is a perfect choice for Bill. Fans know Offerman from playing Ron Swanson on the hit NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, and his gruff demeanor has become a staple for the actor. But he also has an amazing way of sharing heartfelt moments within that gruffness, which is perfect for a character like Bill.

I’m personally very excited about The Last of Us show, and this latest casting is just perfect. I can’t wait to see what Offerman does!

(image: NBC)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Colin Farrell’s Penguin is heading to HBO for a spinoff series! (via Variety)

‘Bubbles’ coming to Netflix April 28, 2022

Director: Tetsuro Araki

Writer: Gen Urobuchi

Original character design: Takeshi Obata

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Animation production: WIT Studio

Voice cast: Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanakapic.twitter.com/rsdZgchYBu — cartoonbrew.com – Animation News (@cartoonbrew) December 7, 2021

They thought they found their dream jobs, but it was a scam. (via Polygon)

Here’s the new design I did for Storm, coming this spring to the X-MEN comics! ⚡️❌ pic.twitter.com/l8f3Ih7HWM — Russell Dauterman (@rdauterman) December 7, 2021

Michael Sheen is now a “not-for-profit” actor. (via The AV Club)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]