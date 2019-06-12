Things We Saw Today: There’s a New Wizarding World Ride Featuring Hagrid and Some Animatronic Creatures, Including Giant Spiders

Soar through the Forbidden Forest and meet all sorts of creatures who go bump in the night with Universal Studios’ newest Harry Potter ride, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Located at the Wizarding World park in Orlando, the ride opens tomorrow, but press have already received a preview of the coaster. There happen to be spiders involved, however, so good luck ever getting me near it.

The project has been in the works for two and a half years, replacing the Dragon Challenge coaster. Universal has re-created the Forbidden Forest, with centaurs, acromantulas, and even some Devil’s Snare to entangle riders. The ride also features an animatronic Hagrid, who’ll teach you how to care for a Blast-Ended Skrewt. Riders are seated on recreations of Hagrid’s motorcycle and sidecar, which sounds like it’ll be magical in the best way. Except for the Aragog parts.

Even if I’m not a big roller coaster person (the scariest ride I can do is Space Mountain and even then I experience deep regret every time we’re about to take off), this seems like a super fun experience for most Potter fans at Universal. Fans can get the chance to explore a new part of the Hogwarts ground, and who doesn’t love Hagrid, a.k.a. the man who Harry actually should’ve named his son after?

(via USA Today, image: Warner Bros)

The Boondocks is being rebooted by its creator for the modern day. (via the AV Club)

My Little Pony featured a lesbian couple in the latest episode! (via Buzzfeed)

Rob Liefeld quits Twitter after DC Tweet controversy. (via Bleeding Cool)

Netflix announces that When They See Us has been the most watched show every day in the U.s. since it has been released. (via Twitter) When They See Us has been the most-watched series on Netflix in the US every day since it premiered on May 31 pic.twitter.com/jS8IXIh03g — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2019 Nintendo delayed Animal Crossing to encourage better work-life balance. (via Variety)

Netflix addresses the cancelation of One Day At A Time. (via Deadline)

Ariana Grande donates the proceeds of her Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood. (via People)

Check out this new episode of Game Knights featuring new Magic the Gathering cards! (via YouTube)

Happy Tuesday! What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—