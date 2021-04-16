Netflix’s Animated Vampire Series Castlevania Is Ending With Four Seasons

Netflix’s animated series Castlevania is coming to an end.

According to Deadline, the upcoming 10-episode fourth season of Netflix’s Castlevania will be its last and will premiere on May 13th.

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

This cancellation news follows the series’s lead writer, Warren Ellis, facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and coercion last year. “It had never really occurred to me that other people didn’t see it the same way—that I was not engaging as an equal when gifted with attention, but acting from a position of power and privilege,” Ellis wrote in a statement. “I did not take that into account in a number of my personal interactions and this was a mistake and I own it.”

Right now, there is no information about whether there will be any involvement with Ellis in planned future Castlevania projects. For those who are unaware of the vampire series:

Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy that follows Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). But Trevor no longer is alone, and now he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

While this incarnation of the series will be ending, Deadline has reported that Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the “same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters.” As someone who loves the second and third seasons of this show, I recognize its greatness as a piece of animation, but it should come to an end. It has a talented voice cast, excellent animation, and solid storytelling. Those resources are good to have for a new show.

I am also looking forward to seeing the vampire war led by Carmilla and her female vampire posse. But most importantly, I want to see Isaac run off into the sunset capturing more demons and leading an army into the night.

(via io9, image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]