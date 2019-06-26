Everything That Netflix and Hulu Are Sending Our Way in July

Netflix and Hulu are bringing in a lot of new content to break up your the summer doldrums. With highly-anticipated originals like the next season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, to more movies arriving than you can shake a Caddyshack golf club at, here’s what we’ll be watching soon.

I’ve bolded and italicized my picks here—both existing titles I’ve enjoyed enough to recommend, and those that are as yet unseen but jump out to me with anticipatory glee. Take a look at what’s coming up and tell us in the comments what you’re looking forward to (or what we should avoid). I’m excited about the run of Rocky movies that Hulu will have on offer at the start of the month. If you’ve never seen them, or have been meaning to revisit them, this is your chance. Also, there are some excellently upsetting classics on Hulu like The Silence of the Lambs and Sling Blade, while Netflix is offering lighter fare with Caddyshack(s) and The Pink Panther.

Before you go scanning for it, Stranger Things season 3 drops July 4th (happy celebratory weekend for Americans!) while Veronica Mars will hopefully make out with Logan a lot on Hulu July 26th. You can also catch up with the first three seasons of Veronica Mars starting July 1st on Hulu.

First, let’s take a look at Netflix:

July 1

“Designated Survivor: 60 days” (Netflix original)

“Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” (Netflix original)

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

“Astro Boy”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”

“Cloverfield”

Disney’s “Race to Witch Mountain”

“Frozen River”

“Inkheart”

“Kill the Irishman”

“Lady in the Water”

“Little Monsters”

“Mean Dreams”

“Mean Streets”

“Megamind”

“Nights in Rodanthe”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Philadelphia”

“Rain Man”

“Road House”

“Room on the Broom”

“Scream 3”

“Starsky & Hutch”

“Swiped”

“Swordfish”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Accountant of Auschwitz”

“The American”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Brothers Grimm”

“The Hangover”

“The Pink Panther”

“The Pink Panther 2”

“War Against Women”

“Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”

July 2

“Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection” (Netflix original)

“Bangkok Love Stories: Plead” (Netflix original)

“Good Witch,” Season 4

July 3

“The Last Czars” (Netflix original)

“Yummy Mummies,” Season 2 (Netflix original)

July 4

“Kakegurui,” Season 2

“Stranger Things 3” (Netflix original)

July 5

“In The Dark,” Season 1

July 6

“Free Rein,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

“The Iron Lady”

“Sicilian Ghost Story”

July 9

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Kinky”

July 10

“Family Reunion” (Netflix original)

“Grand Designs,” Season 10

“Grand Designs,” Season 15

“Parchís: El documental” (Netflix original)

July 11

“Cities of Last Things” (Netflix original)

July 12

“3Below: Tales of Arcadia,” Part 2 (Netflix original)

“4 latas” (Netflix original)

“Blown Away” (Netflix original)

“Bonus Family,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

“Extreme Engagement” (Netflix original)

“Kidnapping Stella” (Netflix original)

“Luis Miguel — The Series,” Season 1

“Point Blank” (Netflix film) — NETFLIX FILM

“Smart People”

“Taco Chronicles” (Netflix original)

“True Tunes: Songs” (Netflix original)

July 13

“Sorry Angel”

July 16

“The Break-Up”

Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

“Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” (Netflix original)

“Wynonna Earp,” Season 3

July 17

“Pinky Malinky,” Part 3 (Netflix original)

July 18

“Secret Obsession” (Netflix original)

July 19

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed” (Netflix original)

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

“La casa de papel,” Part 3 (Netflix original)

“Last Chance U: INDY,” Part 2 (Netflix original)

“Queer Eye,” Season 4 (Netflix original)

“SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac” (Netflix original)

“Typewriter” (Netflix original)

July 22

“Inglourious Basterds”

July 24

“The Great Hack” (Netflix original)

July 25

“Another Life” (Netflix original)

“Workin’ Moms,” Season 2 (Netflix original)

July 26

“Boi” (Netflix original)

“The Exception” (Netflix original)

“Girls With Balls” (Netflix original)

“My First First Love,” Season 2 (Netflix original)

“Orange Is the New Black,” Season 7 (Netflix original)

“The Son” (Netflix original)

“Sugar Rush,” Season 2 (Netflix original)

“The Worst Witch,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

July 29

“The Croods”

July 30

“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?” (Netflix original)

July 31

“Kengan Ashura,” Part l (Netflix original)

“The Letdown,” Season 2 (Netflix original)

“The Red Sea Diving Resort” (Netflix original)

“Wentworth,” Season 7

—

And now, without any further adieu, over on Hulu:

July 1

Forged in Fire (Season 5)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)

Grace vs. Abrams (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 6)

Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)

Married at First Sight (Season 7)

Mountain Men (Season 2)

Nightwatch Nation (Season 1)

Project Runway (Season 12)

The Universe (Seasons 4-6)

Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (Series Premiere)

88 Minutes

A Little Princess

A Year Ago in Winter

Accomplices

Airplane!

Airplanes II: The Sequel

American Gun

An American Werewolf in London

The Amityville Horror

Antiviral

The Appeared

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Astro Boy

Bad Lieutenant

Bad Santa

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Big Fish

Brotherhood of Justice

Bull Durham

Bunny and the Bull

The Chateau

The Childhood of a Leader

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Con Air

Cooties

CSA: Confederate States of America

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Fainheart

Fighter

The First Wives Club

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Hard Candy

Hellions

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Housemaid

The Human Stain

I Remember You

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killing them Safely

King Kong

The Last Days

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Man in the Moon

Manglehorn

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Girl

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Paranoid Park

The Panic in Needle Park

The Polar Express

The Princess of Montpensier

Primal

Prime

Proof

Pumpkin

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Quigley Down Under

Rain

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

Superbad

Swimfan

Swingers

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Time that Remains

The Uninvited

The Wraith

Thomas in Love

Traitor

Turtles Can Fly

Unmade Beds

Uptown Girls

Vampires

Vincere

Walk Away Renee

We Are What We Are

White Night Wedding

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place

July 2

The Last Word

July 3

Phoenix

July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock (Episode 10 Premiere) Hulu Original

The Brink

Woman at War

July 5

Amazing World of Gumball (Season 6)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 13)

The Venture Bros. (Season 7)

Drop Dead Gorgeous

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 13)

July 10

Bring the Funny (Series Premiere)

Harlots (Season 3 Premiere) Hulu Original

Witness Protection

July 12

Hollywood Game Night (Season 6 Premiere)

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

Clique (Season 2)

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 17-18)

Caribbean Life (Seasons 6-7)

Chopped (Seasons 30-31)

Cold Valley (Season 1)

Deadly Women (Seasons 11-12)

Food Paradise (Season 11)

Homicide Hunter (Season 8)

How The Universe Works (Seasons 3-6)

Kids BBQ Championship (Season 2)

Killer Unknown (Season 1)

Love It or List It (Seasons 12-13)

Mythbusters (Season 20)

Mythbusters Jr (Season 1)

NASA’s Unexplained Files (Seasons 1-5)

Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 15-16)

Secret Space Escapes (Season 1)

Shark Week 2017 (Season 1)

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade (Season 1)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (Season 1)

Your Worst Nightmare (Seasons 4-5)

July 18

The Last Man

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3A, Dubbed)

July 20

Apollo 11

July 21

The Wave

July 22

Time Freak

July 23

Planet 51

July 26

Light as a Feather (Complete Season 2 Premiere) Hulu Original

Power (Season 5)

Veronica Mars (Complete Season 4 Premiere) Hulu Original

I Trapped the Devil

The Field Guide to Evil

July 29

After Darkness

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 6 Premiere)

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Series Premiere) Hulu Original

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days

Dior and I

What leaped out for you? There’s a lot to watch, so let’s help each other narrow it down in the comments.

(via Marketwatch, Geek.com, image: Netflix, Hulu)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—