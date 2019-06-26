Everything That Netflix and Hulu Are Sending Our Way in July
Netflix and Hulu are bringing in a lot of new content to break up your the summer doldrums. With highly-anticipated originals like the next season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, to more movies arriving than you can shake a Caddyshack golf club at, here’s what we’ll be watching soon.
I’ve bolded and italicized my picks here—both existing titles I’ve enjoyed enough to recommend, and those that are as yet unseen but jump out to me with anticipatory glee. Take a look at what’s coming up and tell us in the comments what you’re looking forward to (or what we should avoid). I’m excited about the run of Rocky movies that Hulu will have on offer at the start of the month. If you’ve never seen them, or have been meaning to revisit them, this is your chance. Also, there are some excellently upsetting classics on Hulu like The Silence of the Lambs and Sling Blade, while Netflix is offering lighter fare with Caddyshack(s) and The Pink Panther.
Before you go scanning for it, Stranger Things season 3 drops July 4th (happy celebratory weekend for Americans!) while Veronica Mars will hopefully make out with Logan a lot on Hulu July 26th. You can also catch up with the first three seasons of Veronica Mars starting July 1st on Hulu.
First, let’s take a look at Netflix:
July 1
“Designated Survivor: 60 days” (Netflix original)
“Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” (Netflix original)
“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”
“Astro Boy”
“Caddyshack”
“Caddyshack 2”
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)
“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”
“Cloverfield”
Disney’s “Race to Witch Mountain”
“Frozen River”
“Inkheart”
“Kill the Irishman”
“Lady in the Water”
“Little Monsters”
“Mean Dreams”
“Mean Streets”
“Megamind”
“Nights in Rodanthe”
“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”
“Philadelphia”
“Rain Man”
“Road House”
“Room on the Broom”
“Scream 3”
“Starsky & Hutch”
“Swiped”
“Swordfish”
“Taxi Driver”
“The Accountant of Auschwitz”
“The American”
“The Book of Eli”
“The Brothers Grimm”
“The Hangover”
“The Pink Panther”
“The Pink Panther 2”
“War Against Women”
“Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”
July 2
“Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection” (Netflix original)
“Bangkok Love Stories: Plead” (Netflix original)
“Good Witch,” Season 4
July 3
“The Last Czars” (Netflix original)
“Yummy Mummies,” Season 2 (Netflix original)
July 4
“Kakegurui,” Season 2
“Stranger Things 3” (Netflix original)
July 5
“In The Dark,” Season 1
July 6
“Free Rein,” Season 3 (Netflix original)
“The Iron Lady”
“Sicilian Ghost Story”
July 9
Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns”
“Kinky”
July 10
“Family Reunion” (Netflix original)
“Grand Designs,” Season 10
“Grand Designs,” Season 15
“Parchís: El documental” (Netflix original)
July 11
“Cities of Last Things” (Netflix original)
July 12
“3Below: Tales of Arcadia,” Part 2 (Netflix original)
“4 latas” (Netflix original)
“Blown Away” (Netflix original)
“Bonus Family,” Season 3 (Netflix original)
“Extreme Engagement” (Netflix original)
“Kidnapping Stella” (Netflix original)
“Luis Miguel — The Series,” Season 1
“Point Blank” (Netflix film) — NETFLIX FILM
“Smart People”
“Taco Chronicles” (Netflix original)
“True Tunes: Songs” (Netflix original)
July 13
“Sorry Angel”
July 16
“The Break-Up”
Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”
“Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” (Netflix original)
“Wynonna Earp,” Season 3
July 17
“Pinky Malinky,” Part 3 (Netflix original)
July 18
“Secret Obsession” (Netflix original)
July 19
“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed” (Netflix original)
“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” Season 3 (Netflix original)
“La casa de papel,” Part 3 (Netflix original)
“Last Chance U: INDY,” Part 2 (Netflix original)
“Queer Eye,” Season 4 (Netflix original)
“SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac” (Netflix original)
“Typewriter” (Netflix original)
July 22
“Inglourious Basterds”
July 24
“The Great Hack” (Netflix original)
July 25
“Another Life” (Netflix original)
“Workin’ Moms,” Season 2 (Netflix original)
July 26
“Boi” (Netflix original)
“The Exception” (Netflix original)
“Girls With Balls” (Netflix original)
“My First First Love,” Season 2 (Netflix original)
“Orange Is the New Black,” Season 7 (Netflix original)
“The Son” (Netflix original)
“Sugar Rush,” Season 2 (Netflix original)
“The Worst Witch,” Season 3 (Netflix original)
July 29
“The Croods”
July 30
“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?” (Netflix original)
July 31
“Kengan Ashura,” Part l (Netflix original)
“The Letdown,” Season 2 (Netflix original)
“The Red Sea Diving Resort” (Netflix original)
“Wentworth,” Season 7
—
And now, without any further adieu, over on Hulu:
July 1
Forged in Fire (Season 5)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)
Grace vs. Abrams (Season 1)
Hoarders (Season 6)
Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)
Married at First Sight (Season 7)
Mountain Men (Season 2)
Nightwatch Nation (Season 1)
Project Runway (Season 12)
The Universe (Seasons 4-6)
Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (Series Premiere)
88 Minutes
A Little Princess
A Year Ago in Winter
Accomplices
Airplane!
Airplanes II: The Sequel
American Gun
An American Werewolf in London
The Amityville Horror
Antiviral
The Appeared
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Astro Boy
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Santa
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Big Fish
Brotherhood of Justice
Bull Durham
Bunny and the Bull
The Chateau
The Childhood of a Leader
Child’s Play
Coffin Rock
Con Air
Cooties
CSA: Confederate States of America
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Fainheart
Fighter
The First Wives Club
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Hard Candy
Hellions
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Housemaid
The Human Stain
I Remember You
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killing them Safely
King Kong
The Last Days
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Manglehorn
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Girl
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Paranoid Park
The Panic in Needle Park
The Polar Express
The Princess of Montpensier
Primal
Prime
Proof
Pumpkin
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Quigley Down Under
Rain
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Spaceballs
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
Superbad
Swimfan
Swingers
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Time that Remains
The Uninvited
The Wraith
Thomas in Love
Traitor
Turtles Can Fly
Unmade Beds
Uptown Girls
Vampires
Vincere
Walk Away Renee
We Are What We Are
White Night Wedding
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place
July 2
The Last Word
July 3
Phoenix
July 4
Into The Dark: Culture Shock (Episode 10 Premiere) Hulu Original
The Brink
Woman at War
July 5
Amazing World of Gumball (Season 6)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 13)
The Venture Bros. (Season 7)
Drop Dead Gorgeous
July 7
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 13)
July 10
Bring the Funny (Series Premiere)
Harlots (Season 3 Premiere) Hulu Original
Witness Protection
July 12
Hollywood Game Night (Season 6 Premiere)
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
Clique (Season 2)
July 15
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 17-18)
Caribbean Life (Seasons 6-7)
Chopped (Seasons 30-31)
Cold Valley (Season 1)
Deadly Women (Seasons 11-12)
Food Paradise (Season 11)
Homicide Hunter (Season 8)
How The Universe Works (Seasons 3-6)
Kids BBQ Championship (Season 2)
Killer Unknown (Season 1)
Love It or List It (Seasons 12-13)
Mythbusters (Season 20)
Mythbusters Jr (Season 1)
NASA’s Unexplained Files (Seasons 1-5)
Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 15-16)
Secret Space Escapes (Season 1)
Shark Week 2017 (Season 1)
The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade (Season 1)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (Season 1)
Your Worst Nightmare (Seasons 4-5)
July 18
The Last Man
July 19
Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3A, Dubbed)
July 20
Apollo 11
July 21
The Wave
July 22
Time Freak
July 23
Planet 51
July 26
Light as a Feather (Complete Season 2 Premiere) Hulu Original
Power (Season 5)
Veronica Mars (Complete Season 4 Premiere) Hulu Original
I Trapped the Devil
The Field Guide to Evil
July 29
After Darkness
July 30
Bachelor in Paradise (Season 6 Premiere)
July 31
Four Weddings and a Funeral (Series Premiere) Hulu Original
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Dior and I
What leaped out for you? There’s a lot to watch, so let’s help each other narrow it down in the comments.
