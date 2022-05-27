Things We Saw Today: National Park Service Also Loves ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Another month has come and gone, and yet, we’ve heard nothing from HBO Max about the renewal of the popular delightfully gay, pirate show by David Jenkins, Our Flag Means Death. The show follows the adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and to a degree, Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, who’s also co-producing), in the early 1700s. Recently, the National Park Service (without related hashtags) caught the attention of OMFD fans.

In “We Gull Way Back” (episode 8), the first mate to Bonnet, Nathaniel Buttons (Ewen Bremner), gets frustrated as the crew loudly parties up on the deck late at night. Fully naked because of course he is, Button is frustrated as he wants to “bask in the moon glow” and soak up some sweet lunar rays in peace—well, Sun rays, because the light is just a reflection of the Sun but that’s not important. This ends up being the least of his concern as something really devastating happens later in the scene, thanks to another character’s drunk ex.

The National Park Service’s social media will often reference popular media, from Lonely Island songs to TikTok sounds. This particular post caught my attention and many others when actor Vico Ortiz tweeted excitement about this post on Twitter. They played fan-favorite (I’m not sure if this is accurate because everyone is loved so much) Jim on OFMD. Ortiz is very active in the fan community on TikTok and Twitter.

Listen… even the national parks service be digging @OurFlagHBOMax I’m 💀🖤 https://t.co/Nesjlrr51x — Vico Ortiz (@V_Vico_Ortiz) May 26, 2022

