Joaquin Phoenix Shows off His Napoleon Complex in New ‘Napoleon’ Trailer

Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama on Napoleon Bonaparte recently received its second trailer as its release date quickly approaches. While Scott is most well-known for his sci-fi films, such as Alien, Blade Runner, and The Martian, his other specialty is historical and period dramas. Often, he blends the genres of historical drama and action, such as with Gladiator and The Duellists. Hence, his upcoming film, Napoleon, should encompass the elements of historical filmmaking that he is best at.

Additionally, the legacy of Napoleon Bonaparte is one of the most intriguing and complicated in French history. Bonaparte is considered one of the greatest military leaders of all time, having first risen through the ranks of the French army before eventually naming himself Emperor of France. Through his skilled military tactics, he succeeded in forming the First French Empire and attaining control of a good portion of Europe. He is remembered for having embraced the ideas of the French Revolution during his career and having advocated to uphold them during his reign. Ultimately, his empire fell after he led a disastrous invasion of Russia, leaving the former Emperor to live out his remaining days in exile.

Bonaparte’s legacy remains mixed. On the one hand, he is remembered for forming the First French Empire and attempting to solidify the rights the French Revolution fought for with his Napoleonic Code. On the other hand, he is also remembered for reinstating slavery in the French colonies and being so power-hungry that he cared little for the estimated millions of lives lost during the Napoleonic Wars. Capturing the scope of his military career, French rule, and the polarizing legacy he left behind is bound to be complicated but fascinating if Scott can pull it off.

Napoleon‘s second trailer delves into Bonaparte’s ego

Napoleon is set to release in theaters on November 22, and with just a month left before its premiere, Sony dropped the second official trailer. Sony is collaborating with Apple Original Films on Napoleon, and it will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ at an undisclosed later date.

The trailer, which fittingly plays to the backdrop of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” delves into the scope of Napoleon and Bonaparte’s infamous ego. It starts with Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) looking on stoically during what appears to be the Battle of Austerlitz as he tricks the opposing army onto the ice while mercilessly firing canons upon them. Additionally, through most of the trailer, we hear Bonaparte describing himself as being built differently, comparing himself to Alexander the Great and Caesar, and declaring that he is “destined for greatness.” He comes across as a man truly obsessed with being great and how people perceive him. Besides delving into his personality, the second Napoleon trailer gives many clips of brutal, epic, and realistic battles.

The first trailer, released on July 10, also showed snippets of the Battle of Austerlitz, as well as a more noble side of Bonaparte, who expressed wanting to prevent France from falling or failing.

We also see the support he had when crowning himself Emperor. However, doubts and dissent are also shown over his egotism and relentless pursuit of power.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Bonaparte in Napoleon

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Apple Original Films)

Phoenix is set to lead Napoleon in the lead role of Bonaparte. Phoenix is the award-winning actor best known for his roles in Joker, Gladiator, and Beau is Afraid. He’s no stranger to portraying larger-than-life figures, as he once portrayed Johnny Cash, and he has a knack for exceedingly complex characters. It’s anticipated his role as Bonaparte could land him another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Also expected to be a shoo-in for the Oscars is Phoenix’s co-star, Vanessa Kirby, who will portray Bonaparte’s first wife, Empress Joséphine. Kirby is best known for her role in The Crown, and she is captivating in Napoleon‘s trailer as the bold, feisty, and fierce woman declaring Bonaparte is nothing without her.

The Prophet‘s Tahar Rahim will star as Paul Barras, a corrupt and powerful politician who aided in Bonaparte’s rise to power and set him up with Joséphine, while Sanditon‘s Matthew Needham will portray Bonaparte’s brother, Lucien Bonaparte. Another star from The Crown, Ben Miles, will appear in Napoleon as Caulaincourt, Bonaparte’s advisor. Ludivine Sagnier will also appear as Theresa Cabarrus, the Princess of Chimay. Other royalty appearing in Napoleon include Édouard Philipponnat as Alexander I, the Tsar of Russia, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, and Catherine Walker as Marie-Antoinette.

Rounding out the cast of Napoleon are Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot, Youssef Kerkour as General Davout, Sam Crane as Jacques-Louis David, and Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘The Borreau.’

What will Napoleon focus on?

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Apple Original Films)

Given how expansive and controversial Bonaparte’s history is, viewers may be wondering what part of his story Napoleon will focus most on. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Hence, it appears the film will focus mainly on the years of Bonaparte’s rule, which lasted from 1804-1814, as well as the military career that preceded his rise to the throne. Additionally, while Bonaparte had two wives and many mistresses during his lifetime, the film will focus on his marriage to Joséphine. Joséphine is often considered Bonaparte’s “one true love,” although they divorced due to Bonaparte’s desire for an heir. It will be interesting to explore Bonaparte’s personal life, as his history is too often explored only in relation to his rule and military skill. With a grand scale, impressive cast, and deep dive into the tumultuous years of Bonaparte’s rule, Napoleon has the potential to be quite the historical epic.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing/Apple Original Films )

