Fans of ‘MySims,’ our time is now on the Nintendo Switch!

Published: Aug 27, 2024

Want to go back to the good ol’ days of games? Miss when you could play your DS in peace? Well, the Nintendo Switch is aiming to bring back those games we loved as kids in the best of ways! Thank goodness, MySims is so back.

Remember when your life as a fan of The Sims wasn’t limited to just your computer? That’s what MySims gave to fans. The DS game was a hit among fans when it was released in 2007 and now Switch users can relive the magic with a brand new Cozy Bundle! The bundle includes a magical adventure for fans of the game with MySims Kingdom as well as the original game.

Much like The Sims, you can create your own Sims character, build a town, and meet other Sims! But unlike the desktop (and phone) game, you don’t have to care for your Sims’ needs like eating or showering or going to the bathroom. Honestly, any game that brings more of the energy of The Sims to me is a perfect way to spend my time.

The bundle, according to Nintendo, is described as follows: “Make adorable friends and discover creative adventures across retro re-releases of 2 lovable games! Use your imagination to rebuild a town in MySims, and help a cute magical land become an even better place in MySims Kingdom.”

It is funny how The Sims is kind of the one game (outside of Mario Kart) that millennials still get to return to over and over again. We have our favorites and we stick with them, and now with this Cozy Bundle, we’re all going to be obsessing over our in-game relationships once again.

Despite being on Wii and DS originally, this is the first time that a game is available for Switch from The Sims universe. You can now pre-order it on the Nintendo eShop for only $39.99 and live out your DS dreams once again!

The bundle will be available for Nintendo Switch users on November 19, 2024.

