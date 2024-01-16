My Favorite UCB Comedy Show Has Its Own Documentary

Few shows brought me the joy that The George Lucas Talk Show did at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Watching as comedian Connor Ratliff ran out each night to a David Bowie song, sat down, and said, “I’m George Lucas” was just an experience I would not trade for the world.

And now many others can experience the magic that was that show at midnight at UCB East (and then at the Hell’s Kitchen location). The show was quirky, weird, often had people going up to the box office asking where the actual George Lucas was, and was such an integral part of my love of the New York comedy scene that I’m so happy it has found fame post-UCB and now has this documentary coming out. Titled I’m “George Lucas”: A Connor Ratliff Story, it’s all about the legacy that Ratliff (and the show itself) has left on the comedy scene.

The film is described as follows: “For five years, comedian Connor Ratliff has performed as filmmaker George Lucas in his monthly UCB NY cult comedy show, The George Lucas Talk Show. Co-hosted by actor Griffin Newman and featuring A-list guests booked by producer Patrick Cotnoir, the show allows Connor to both exalt and poke fun at the vast world of Lucas, including Star Wars. However, Connor begins to question if the show should continue due to its ongoing stress with little financial and career gain. By following the live performances and behind the scenes for one year, the mysteries of Connor’s inner self are explored in this portrait of an artist, and his own feelings on his history, value, and legacy are revealed.”

You can literally see me laughing in this trailer (at the 1:35 mark), next to Leah Marilla Thomas, because this show was such an important part of many of my friendships when I moved to New York.

It’s just nice to see my niche fave get their time

Look, I’m aware this is no longer niche. Rachel Zegler often talks about the show. But it is something that really meant a lot to my friends and I. To share this love with a wider audience when the film premieres at the Slamdance festival? That’s going to be very special for those of us who found our people by going to this show.

Whether it was winning a Yoda doll that moves or playing bingo that my friend created for everyone to take part in, the legacy of The George Lucas Talk Show has lived on past its days as the midnight show at UCB East and is now bigger than even I ever imagined.

I’m excited for people to see this. It seems like I’ll even be in it briefly, and that’s fun because my friends and I found each other through this show, and I hope that others see the appeal and the joy of what Ratliff and his team created. You guys just won’t ever get to see Griffin Newman’s one-man show as Watto, which is technically the last thing I ever saw at UCB.

(featured image: I’m “George Lucas”: A Connor Ratliff Story)

