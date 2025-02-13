My favorite thing about Cobra Kai is how none of these men just talk to each other

Cobra Kai has come to an end on Netflix. But one of my favorite parts of the entire series stayed true to the very end: Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso do not know how to communicate.

Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) have been rivals since 1984 and it means that even when they are at their best with each other, their issues are rooted in their inability to just sit down and talk. The series started with Johnny and Daniel at odds with each other still and while it has progressed to allowing the two a weird friendship, they still haven’t learned how to just talk to each other.

Season 1 had Johnny Lawrence down on his luck and struggling in his adult life. He didn’t have a relationship with his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and he couldn’t keep a job. So when he needs to help the neighbor kid defend himself, Johnny takes it on himself to teach Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) karate. It leads to Daniel getting mad that Johnny is bringing Cobra Kai back and the rest is history.

Through ups and downs, these two men have beaten the odds and joined forces to work together but when the smallest bit of tension comes their way, the two end up bickering with each other and sometimes getting physical with one another. Why? Because neither man has the ability to just have a conversation instead of letting their fists do the talking for them.

Which is why season 6 makes me so incredibly happy. Johnny and Daniel have gone through so much together and still, they fight. When on the beach at the Sekai Taikai, they’re constantly pushing each other and fighting instead of being there for their kids and I honestly think it is hilarious.

Men will fight in a karate tournament instead of going to therapy

(Netflix)

The kids of Cobra Kai know how to work out their differences. When Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List) have their issues, they fight but they eventually talk it out. Johnny Lawrence even encouraged Miguel and Robby to talk it out and it changed their entire relationship as step brothers. And yet when it comes to Daniel and Johnny, the two just constantly are at odds even when they’re at their best.

To me, this is perfect because that is exactly who these characters are. If Johnny Lawrence wasn’t quick to anger when it came to Daniel, it wouldn’t feel like Johnny. If Daniel wasn’t constantly picking at Johnny, it wouldn’t be authentic to who Daniel is.

These two men can encourage their kids to be open and strong and communicate their feelings but that doesn’t mean that they take their own advice. Watching the development between these two from season 1 to the show’s end has been wonderful cause even though Johnny ended up working for Daniel and the two were both Senseis at Miyagi-Do, they’re still true to themselves. The two almost got in a fist fight TWICE at the Sekai Taikai and that’s why I love them.

