MultiCon is set to raise money for wildfire victims in February!

Wildfires have torn through Los Angeles county, destroying homes in the Palisades, Eaton, and more. Now, some of your favorite celebrities are banding together to help raise money for those effected. Raising money for the United Way Greater Los Angeles, the event is all for a great cause!

“Los Angeles is the greatest city in the world, and our resilience knows no bounds. As we recover and rebuild, we will do so through the power of community, imagination, and storytelling. MultiCon unites the best of Hollywood and is a reminder that we’re more than just an industry; we’re a community of working-class dreamers and doers who care for one another and will roll up their sleeves when our neighbors need help.” said Michael Tessler, CEO of Multihouse and the event’s producer.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to partner with Bond Companies and Multihouse for this event. Now more than ever, our work at United Way Greater Los Angeles is critical – this recovery will take years, but we want our community to know we’ll be with them every step of the way,” said Elise Buik, CEO of United Way Greater Los Angeles.

This benefit will allow those with tickets to meet some of their favorite creatives! “Fans will be able to pay a fee to meet the celebrities and creators and get autographs and selfies, with all funds going straight to United Way Greater Los Angeles.”

The official release for the event reads as follows: “At a time when recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastating 2025 wildfires are estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars, Hollywood is uniting for a day-long celebration of community. MultiCon will serve as a Los Angeles Wildfire Benefit for the United Way Greater Los Angeles and will take place on February 22, 2025, at The Preserve LA, bringing together fandoms, celebrities, content creators, and fans to raise vital funds for the recovery of Los Angeles. At this pivotal moment, MultiCon offers fans a chance to use their collective energy and passion for a greater cause—helping to rebuild the city we love.”

Fans will also be able to “make a donation to meet the celebrities and creators and get autographs and selfies, with all contributions going directly to United Way of Greater Los Angeles.”

The line-up includes Kevin Smith, David Dastmalchian, Seth Green, Rob Liefeld, Robert Kirkman, Jackie Tohn, Daniel Logan, Yuri Lowenthal, Tara Platt, Isaac Robinson Smith, Monique Coleman, and Kaycee Stroh. More celebrity guests are to be announced.

Fans can also enjoy panels hosted by some of the best in the business including Greg Alba, Coy Jandreau, Perri Nemiroff, Katcy Stephan, Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, Erik “DoA” Lonnquist, Ben Watt, who all volunteered!

The event is meant to help raise money. Scheduled for February 22, tickets are now on sale!

